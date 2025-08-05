Gen Z likes to stay fit with friends and trends
05 Aug 2025
Summary
Gen Z is highly fitness-conscious and keeps things interesting by mixing workout formats that are dynamic, trendy and foster connection
As millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) enter mid-life and Gen X (born between 1965 and 1980) grow old-er, the first wave of Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012, has entered adulthood. And this cohort that has joined the workforce and started earning a paycheck for the first time is deciding where and how they want to spend their money. Little wonder then that everybody — from curious parents to profit-seeking business leaders — is curious about what Gen Z is up to, what they like and what appeals to their interests.
