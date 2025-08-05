Gen Z likes to stay fit with friends and trends

STRENGTH TRAINING IS TRENDING

One thing that Gen Z takes its lead from the older generations is the way they start exercising with cardio. Cardio is the first exercise for most people, says Verma. “Running is the starting point of all sports and fitness and is a big hit with Gen Z," doubles down Vivek Singh, joint managing director of Procam International, promoters of some of India’s biggest races including the Tata Mumbai Marathon and Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. “They like the idea of running with and meeting other like-minded people. While they aren’t interested in half and full marathons, they love shorter distances and we see big numbers sign up for 10km and 5km races," says Singh. Gen Z prefers shorter distances because they are challenging enough to be rewarding, but manageable within their time constraints, reasons Adiga.