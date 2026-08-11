How Gen Z hits pause with grandma hobbies

These activities also offer something many young people feel is missing elsewhere in their lives: control. They often feel unmoored between academic expectations, workplace demands and digital interruptions in their daily environment. “These slower hobbies give us something we don’t get very often, the permission to not rush,” says Asnani. “With crochet, you have to sit with it, stitch by stitch, even when you don’t know exactly how the final thing will turn out.”