How Gen Z hits pause with grandma hobbies

These slower, often painstaking pursuits might seem a mismatch for the restlessness and speed associated with youth. Yet, hobbies stereotyped as the preserve of the elderly—dubbed “grandma hobbies” on social media—are finding appeal with Gen Z. While many embraced analogue activities during the pandemic, plenty of teens and twenty-somethings have continued long after lockdowns. Knitting, crocheting, baking, gardening, puzzling, pickling, and cheese making are seeing younger enthusiasts seeking a creative outlet and relief from digital overload.