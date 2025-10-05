From ghee water to matcha, why Gen Z prefers drinking its way to wellness

In the ever-evolving ambit of wellness, the latest trend that's caught our attention is the lowkey obsession that young millennials and Gen Z have for wellness drinks. Think matcha, turmeric water, chlorophyll water, mushroom coffees, functional bubble teas with collagen pearls, and almond-based concoctions that promise a host of health benefits and mental wellbeing. If there's even an iota of ‘goodness’ promised in a drink, youngsters apparently are only too happy to sip it. And this interest is reflected in market trends; if reports are to be believed, gut health–focused probiotic, prebiotic, and fibre-infused waters, along with kombucha that were once consumed occasionally as “detox" drinks, are now becoming everyday staples. There are good reasons to do so, we won't deny. These fermented drinks are believed to help rebalance the gut microbiome which in turn reduces bloating, improves nutrient absorption, and even influences mood through the gut–brain axis.

To enjoy these benefits, however, consistency is key, says nutritionist Shradha Sounil Khanna, assistant vice president (AVP) – nutrition at Wellbeing Nutrition. “Consistency translates to smoother digestion, stronger immunity and less inflammation over time," notes Khanna.

Talking of consistent habits, Drishti Sehgal, a wellness content creator, has one that she never skips. “Every morning, I drink warm water mixed with turmeric and lemon. It genuinely helps me wake up, aids digestion, and I try to make it a little more magical by speaking positive affirmations into the water before drinking it," says Sehgal. For corporate communications professional Rowena Armstrong, it's the need to have a good head start to her days that sees her chugging healthy water daily. “I believe wellness shouldn’t be complicated, so my morning fix has been drinking warm water and lemon for years now. It sets the tone for the rest of my day, and also aids in digestion," says Armstrong whose personal mantra as far as consuming any healthy drinks is: “The drink you choose should really work for you."

Health and wellness educator Ravya Arora's morning routine includes drinking ‘ghee water’. “Drinking ghee water felt great right from the start. It cleared my stomach in the mornings and reduced acidity almost instantly. Within the first week or two, I noticed less bloating and inflammation around my face and belly without much change in my diet. By then, I’d also gotten used to the taste and started feeling more energised during my workouts," she says. For Arora, four weeks is a good checkpoint to track if a healthy concoction is working for you or not.

Among the range of wellness drinks available in the market today, Khanna says that the ones that consistently deliver are those rooted in clinically backed nootropics and cellular hydration science. “Mushroom-based nootropics like lion’s mane and cordyceps are particularly noteworthy," she says, noting how drinks infused with adaptogens like ashwagandha and rhodiola, nootropics like L-theanine, lion’s mane, and calming botanicals like GABA, chamomile — all designed to aid stress, focus, and sleep— are on the rise.

FOCUS ON WHAT SCIENCE SUPPORTS

Again, while health drinks may have benefits, the people Lounge spoke to agreed on one thing: these beverages aren’t miracle fixes, but can add value when consumed sensibly alongside a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

“When it comes to wellness drinks, it’s important to look beyond buzzwords and focus on what science actually supports," says Dr Yash Chede, a health, fitness, and lifestyle content creator before listing out the benefits of a few functional drinks. “Chamomile tea has a calming effect and is often used to improve sleep and digestion in a gentle, natural way. Turmeric blends are rich in curcumin, an anti-inflammatory compound, though they’re most effective when paired with black pepper or healthy fats. Similarly, fermented drinks like kefir or kombucha may help gut health thanks to their probiotic content, but it’s worth checking sugar levels in packaged versions," Chede explains.

Khanna, however, warns against falling for the “proprietary blend" myth. Many wellness drinks hide ingredient quantities behind a blend label. While the total weight is disclosed, you will rarely know if the active ingredients are included at clinically effective doses, she notes. “Most often, they are ‘pixie-dusted’—added in trace amounts for label appeal rather than efficacy," she says before cautioning against a few products available in the market. “Trendy drinks like chlorophyll water claim to detox, energise, or clear your skin, yet most contain chlorophyllin (a semi-synthetic derivative) with very little clinical support. And then there are electrolyte powders that are often marketed as daily essentials, but lack true balance and are loaded with sugar."

The bottom line? Wellness drinks, functional waters and the like can certainly complement your wellbeing, but cannot be substituted for the true foundations of good health: nutritious food, regular activity, quality sleep, and stress management.

THERE’S MAGIC IN MATCHA

If you are looking for a health drink that proffers immediate benefits, pick a cup of matcha, says Khanna. “Matcha – essentially, stone-ground powdered green tea leaves – pairs caffeine with L-theanine, a rare amino acid that calms excitatory pathways. The result, as published in the Nutritional Neuroscience RCT trial in 2008, is enhanced focus without jitters within 60–90 minutes of drinking it," Khanna explains adding that its catechins also provide antioxidant defence at the mitochondrial level, protecting neurons as they work harder under stress. “Matcha is the healthiest superfood green powder out there. It is one drink that gives you sustainable energy without the crash," says Pratishtha Rawat, founder of wellness brand Glow Glossary. “In such anxious, competitive times, kids need their calm but also energy and alertness without the jitters, and that's where matcha comes in. It also boosts mood. Since it's anti-inflammatory and high on antioxidants and other nutrients, it has long-term health benefits too," Rawat notes.



Pooja Prabbhan Srijith is a lifestyle journalist based in Bangkok and Delhi.

