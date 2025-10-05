From ghee water to matcha, why Gen Z prefers drinking its way to wellness
Health-conscious youngsters are turning to functional drinks and gut-friendly brews like kombucha for simple yet effective wellness
In the ever-evolving ambit of wellness, the latest trend that's caught our attention is the lowkey obsession that young millennials and Gen Z have for wellness drinks. Think matcha, turmeric water, chlorophyll water, mushroom coffees, functional bubble teas with collagen pearls, and almond-based concoctions that promise a host of health benefits and mental wellbeing. If there's even an iota of ‘goodness’ promised in a drink, youngsters apparently are only too happy to sip it. And this interest is reflected in market trends; if reports are to be believed, gut health–focused probiotic, prebiotic, and fibre-infused waters, along with kombucha that were once consumed occasionally as “detox" drinks, are now becoming everyday staples. There are good reasons to do so, we won't deny. These fermented drinks are believed to help rebalance the gut microbiome which in turn reduces bloating, improves nutrient absorption, and even influences mood through the gut–brain axis.