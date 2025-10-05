From ghee water to matcha, why Gen Z prefers drinking its way to wellness

THERE’S MAGIC IN MATCHA

If you are looking for a health drink that proffers immediate benefits, pick a cup of matcha, says Khanna. “Matcha – essentially, stone-ground powdered green tea leaves – pairs caffeine with L-theanine, a rare amino acid that calms excitatory pathways. The result, as published in the Nutritional Neuroscience RCT trial in 2008, is enhanced focus without jitters within 60–90 minutes of drinking it," Khanna explains adding that its catechins also provide antioxidant defence at the mitochondrial level, protecting neurons as they work harder under stress. “Matcha is the healthiest superfood green powder out there. It is one drink that gives you sustainable energy without the crash," says Pratishtha Rawat, founder of wellness brand Glow Glossary. “In such anxious, competitive times, kids need their calm but also energy and alertness without the jitters, and that's where matcha comes in. It also boosts mood. Since it's anti-inflammatory and high on antioxidants and other nutrients, it has long-term health benefits too," Rawat notes.

Pooja Prabbhan Srijith is a lifestyle journalist based in Bangkok and Delhi.