How to get your Gen Z kids off social media

Nishita Panchal, a typical 23-year-old Gen Z youngster, would spend endless hours on social media tracking the latest trends, her favourite influencers, who was doing what and where. But staying connected all the time eventually led to mental and physical fatigue. “Peer pressure is so immense that you cannot help being a part of this web. Then you start comparing your growth versus theirs and try to hustle to look cool. In this journey, you lose your self-worth, and it takes a toll on both your mental and physical health," she says.

Social media: it's like that friend who's always there, but there are times when it feels more like a toxic ex. For Gen Z (those born between 1995-2010), social media has become an integral part of their lives, shaping their self-perception, relationships, and overall well-being. Social media is of immense value, if used in the right way. It can be a great way to connect with friends, share experiences, and stay updated. However, constant exposure to curated content and online comparisons can have unintended consequences, contributing to a range of mental health issues.

Luke Coutinho, a Goa-based integrative lifestyle expert, agrees. “Social media has a massive impact on the emotional and mental health of Gen Z. It leads to comparisons, feelings of being inadequate and body-image issues. The constant distraction by content overload results in overstimulation too. Additionally, it shortens attention spans, fosters disconnection from real relationships, and hampers the ability to build meaningful offline connections," he says while adding, “A craving for instant gratification can also warp perceptions of reality, making many feel lost and purposeless, and experiencing social anxiety."

Dubai-based emotional intelligence and etiquette coach Taylor Elizabeth Perramond says, “With continuous exposure to social media, GenZ struggles with self-esteem, difficulties in forming authentic relationships, fear of missing out (FOMO), cyberbullying, and feelings of isolation despite being constantly connected online. These challenges can impact their mental well-being, self-confidence, and overall happiness."

Dr. Rashi Agarwal, a psychiatrist, mental health expert, educator, and content creator from Meerut, feels that kids who get hooked on social media are usually in their teens and are undergoing a lot of hormonal changes. “These kids are aware of terms like body shaming and bullying, and are in a phase where they are exploring their sexuality. But most of them are confused about these issues," says Agarwal. This confusion, she feels, exacerbates their feelings of being lost or just different from other people. “This leaves them with an inability to express their real feelings and set boundaries with their parents and other adults," she notes.

Scrolling towards a solution

So, what can we do? Finding solutions to this problem, experts say, is not about ditching social media entirely but using it mindfully. While the challenges posed by social media are undeniable, it's important to remember that they are not insurmountable. “The first step is, of course, reducing time spent on social media and using it more intentionally. Intention sets the purpose, and you know exactly what you want to get out of opening the app, else you end up doom-scrolling. So set your intentions. Ask yourself: Why am I logging in? What do I want to get out of this? How much time do I want to spend on it?" advises Coutinho.

He also recommends encouraging youngsters to engage in activities that foster genuine connections, such as face-to-face conversations, outdoor adventures, and creative pursuits. This can serve as a powerful antidote to the negative impact of excessive screen time, Coutinho says, before advocating for a social media detox, as well. “Depending on the extent of addiction, the first few days might be hard, but after that you feel peaceful and more connected to the people around you, including yourself. Your mind feels less stimulated, there's a sense of calm, and sleep improves," he says about the benefits of a digital detox.

“Hit that ‘delete friend’ or ‘unfollow’ button!" says Agarwal. If you feel judged or misunderstood by people, it is best to cut the cord, she adds. “Another tip is to turn off notifications for some part of the day as constant notifications on the phone can become overwhelming. Lastly, create device-free times, especially during meals, while you are studying or when spending time with family," Agarwal recommends.

Suggested therapies

Practicing these simple habits can help break social media addiction, but for those who still cannot overcome it, experts suggest therapies to regain control.

Emotional intelligence coaching is a treatment that can be offered to Gen Z. Perramond explains, “Such coaching focuses on empowering individuals to understand and regulate their emotions, improve communication skills, build resilience, and cultivate positive relationships. Techniques such as mindfulness practices, cognitive-behavioural strategies, self-reflection exercises, and setting boundaries around social media use can be beneficial in addressing the specific issues faced by Gen Z."

Coutinho recommends life coaching sessions which help set solid goals and routines to work towards. He coaches people in building healthy habits and reframing mindsets and perceptions, along with educating them on the impact of social media at a cellular level. Agarwal suggests family therapy as it helps both parents and children with boundary setting, understanding generational gaps and finding solutions to bridge the gap and move with the times. “In some cases, patients also require medicines, which are started after some assessments and basic baseline blood work," she adds.

Shweta Dravid is a self -confessed explorer who writes on travel, health, wellness, mindfulness and life truths.

Also read: 7 ways to rest and recharge with intent