How to get your Gen Z kids off social media
SummaryInstead of going completely cold turkey, experts suggest practical solutions like setting intentions for using social media, turning off notifications, and family therapy
Nishita Panchal, a typical 23-year-old Gen Z youngster, would spend endless hours on social media tracking the latest trends, her favourite influencers, who was doing what and where. But staying connected all the time eventually led to mental and physical fatigue. “Peer pressure is so immense that you cannot help being a part of this web. Then you start comparing your growth versus theirs and try to hustle to look cool. In this journey, you lose your self-worth, and it takes a toll on both your mental and physical health," she says.