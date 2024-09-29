How to get your Gen Z kids off social media

Scrolling towards a solution

So, what can we do? Finding solutions to this problem, experts say, is not about ditching social media entirely but using it mindfully. While the challenges posed by social media are undeniable, it's important to remember that they are not insurmountable. “The first step is, of course, reducing time spent on social media and using it more intentionally. Intention sets the purpose, and you know exactly what you want to get out of opening the app, else you end up doom-scrolling. So set your intentions. Ask yourself: Why am I logging in? What do I want to get out of this? How much time do I want to spend on it?" advises Coutinho.