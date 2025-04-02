Why a teaspoon of ghee may be good for you
SummaryHigh on good fats and vitamins, ghee, with its ability to aid digestion and cleanse the gut, is in the spotlight once again
From religious rituals to everyday cooking, ghee or clarified butter has played a significant role in the Indian kitchen. A celebrated ingredient in Ayurveda, the golden liquid is almost gaining superfood status in the West and has been written about in publications like TIME magazine, Vogue and Real Simple. According to Dehradun-based culinary expert, writer, and consultant Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal, ghee as a wellness ingredient has been trending for about two years now.