Why a teaspoon of ghee may be good for you

From religious rituals to everyday cooking, ghee or clarified butter has played a significant role in the Indian kitchen. A celebrated ingredient in Ayurveda, the golden liquid is almost gaining superfood status in the West and has been written about in publications like TIME magazine , Vogue and Real Simple . According to Dehradun-based culinary expert, writer, and consultant Rushina Munshaw-Ghildiyal, ghee as a wellness ingredient has been trending for about two years now.

“It has been cutting the noise against diet fads and has been on the rise for quite some time," Munshaw-Ghildiyal says before noting that ghee has always been considered an epitome of love, care and indulgence in Indian culture “given the time and effort that goes into making it".

“Ghee comes under good fats and it’s got an ideal ratio of omega 6: omega 3—it is between 2:1 and 4:1. A higher omega 6: omega 3 ratio could cause inflammation in the body and increase risk of heart disease and cancer," explains Bengaluru-based nutritionist and food coach Anupama Menon. She quickly points out how perception about ghee has changed in the last decade. “About nine or 10 years ago, there was a notion that one should aim for zero cholesterol, and so, people switched to cooking with vegetable oil. The narrative has changed now and people value ghee as an ingredient for cooking," Menon says before enumerating its benefits.

“Ghee has a high smoke point ranging between 232°C to 252°C and this makes it more ideal for Indian cooking, as we tend to heat our oils before adding the tadka. In comparison, the smoke point of olive oil, is at 375°C which isn’t good because it could get carcinogenic at high temperatures," explains Menon. Ghee is also a great source of vitamin A and E, making it a great antioxidant. And since it is made till the water content evaporates, ghee, unlike butter, can stay longer outside the fridge without going rancid.

Mumbai-based home chef and Ayurveda believer Amrit Kaur vouches for the healing properties of ghee. “I’m a huge ghee enthusiast. I try to use it in all aspects of my life, from pada abhyanga (massaging soles of the feet) to practising nasya with ghee (ghee is poured into one’s nostrils for clearing sinuses)," she says. Ghee, Kaur adds, also helps balance her vata (air) prakriti (body type with a dry predisposition and less lubrication in the bones). She also uses “shata dhauta ghrita," or “ghee that’s been washed 100 times" for her dry complexion. “It has worked wonders," she gushes.

SHOULD YOU HAVE GHEE FOR BREAKFAST?

As a culinary expert, Munshaw -Ghildiyal has been studying ghee and feels that any dish— whether plant-based or meat-based—can be tempered with it. “It instantly transforms the dish," she says. Sherry Mehta, a Mumbai-based home chef and United Punjab & Himachali pop-up specialist too swears by ghee’s power to enhance a dish.

“Whether it is tandoori chicken, or a simple aloo gobi sabzi, I ask my chefs to use ghee. Not only does it enhance the dish’s taste, it also ensures that my customer’s satiety goes up too. And I can rest assured knowing I am serving them quality food," Mehta notes. y food," Mehta notes.

From a nutrition standpoint, Menon recommends her clients to consume ghee heated with pepper and saffron first thing in the morning because “it helps the digestive system and cleanses the gut." Menon believes that starting the day with ghee, either tempered with pepper and saffron or in bullet coffee, is a good solution especially if one’s looking to lose weight. “It keeps you feeling satiated for longer, and so you can skip a breakfast that’s loaded with carbohydrates. This in turn minimises your calorie intake for the day and prevents insulin spikes," she says. As for how much ghee is ideal for everyday consumption, it’s always a good idea to consult your doctor or nutritionist. That said, Mumbai-based dietician Maithili Kelkar suggests a maximum daily intake of 2 teaspoons of ghee. “Make it one teaspoon if you have high cholesterol," she says.

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.

