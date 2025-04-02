Why a teaspoon of ghee may be good for you

From a nutrition standpoint, Menon recommends her clients to consume ghee heated with pepper and saffron first thing in the morning because “it helps the digestive system and cleanses the gut." Menon believes that starting the day with ghee, either tempered with pepper and saffron or in bullet coffee, is a good solution especially if one’s looking to lose weight. “It keeps you feeling satiated for longer, and so you can skip a breakfast that’s loaded with carbohydrates. This in turn minimises your calorie intake for the day and prevents insulin spikes," she says. As for how much ghee is ideal for everyday consumption, it’s always a good idea to consult your doctor or nutritionist. That said, Mumbai-based dietician Maithili Kelkar suggests a maximum daily intake of 2 teaspoons of ghee. “Make it one teaspoon if you have high cholesterol," she says.