Is it okay to ghost your therapist?
SummaryThey’ve been witness to the messy bits of your life, making it awkward to explain why you want to see someone else. But it's not unusual for people to quietly disengage after a few sessions, say therapists
We don’t think twice before switching our dentist, dermatologist or ENT. But when it comes to our therapist, doing the same thing feels heavier, like walking out of a relationship, not just a room. Maybe because therapy is a space where we go to feel seen. And ending something with someone who has seen your messy bits can feel weighty.