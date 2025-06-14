Want glowing skin? Take care of your mental health
Dr. Rohini Patil 6 min read 14 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Summary
This excerpt from ‘Glowing Skin and Gorgeous Hair’ explains how our skin is a window into our emotional and mental health
When we feel happy and energized, it often shows in the appearance of our skin. A healthy mental state can contribute to a radiant and glowing complexion, reflecting our inner vitality and confidence. On the other hand, when we’re experiencing mental distress or emotional strain, it can manifest as dull, dry and tired-looking skin.
