Want glowing skin? Take care of your mental health

Have you ever noticed that when you’re mentally tired or stressed, your skin can lose its healthy glow and appear dull? Lack of sleep, stress, and emotional exhaustion can all contribute to this. It is as if our skin becomes a dull canvas, reflecting the impact of our inner struggles and making us look tired. Our mental health can also unleash our body’s stress response, leading to heightened skin sensitivity and reactivity. Suddenly, we find ourselves reacting strongly to environmental factors, irritants, or even skincare products that never bothered us before. It’s as if our skin becomes an emotional barometer, responding to our internal battles with heightened vigilance.