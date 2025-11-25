The trouble with ‘good vibes only’ spirituality
Divya Naik 6 min read 25 Nov 2025, 03:00 pm IST
Summary
Wellness culture on social media idealizes positivity at the cost of depth. Experts warn that this shift can encourage emotional avoidance
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On a humid afternoon in Bengaluru, Rhea sat cross-legged before her ring light, incense burning behind her. “Protect your peace," she told her 20,000 followers. “If someone triggers you, cut them off. It’s the universe’s way of realigning your energy." The comments—heart emojis, sparkles and hashtags about healing—flooded in. But behind her calm voice was someone trying desperately to stay afloat. Her relationship had ended two weeks ago. She hadn’t eaten properly in days. Still, she was determined to stay “high-vibe."
