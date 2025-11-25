The trouble with ‘good vibes only’ spirituality

Her therapy room often becomes the place where these fragments return. Sometimes, it’s dramatic — the panic attack that seems to come out of nowhere, or the chronic pain that no doctor can diagnose. Other times, it’s more subtle. For instance, Megha Tanna, a 30-year- old freelance writer based in Mumbai has a manifestation board pinned above her desk made of pictures of exotic holidays, luxury apartments, and affirmations about abundance. But in real life, she refuses to apply to any job that challenges her abilities because “the people seem negative" or the “vibe feels off." Tanna wants to attract wealth but doesn’t want discomfort; she wants a bigger life without taking a single risk. As Kshetrapal puts it, “This is spiritual gyaan used as insulation. It feels safe, but it keeps you small."