At grief retreats, healing begins in the company of strangers

After a week, Binod started journaling as the wellness experts suggested, jotting down what he missed about his former life and the joy and anger he felt. Regular sessions of yoga, meditation and kintsugi, the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery with lacquer or powdered gold or silver, followed. “I won’t lie to you, there were several instances when I felt that I was spending over a lakh just to buy some comfort. But then there were moments when I felt that I wasn’t the only one grieving. The more I listened to others, the more I realised we are all trying to come to terms with our different griefs. There was this one instance when (as part of a group origami exercise) we made a paper ship and set it to sail in a small lake. I thought it was such a stupid thing to do; it sank instantly," he laughs. “But after doing it, I cried uncontrollably."