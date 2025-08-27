Growing pains are real: What parents need to know to help their kids
Children between the ages of 8 -12 experience growth spurts, which can cause mild pain in their muscles and joints. Experts tell Lounge what parents can do to help their kids during this phase
Watching your children grow is a delightful experience. Tantrum throwing, back talk and bargaining for more screen time or more junk food is all part of it. As are growing pains, which can cause much discomfort to the kids and stress to the parents. Growing pains – not to be confused with puberty – is often accompanied by moodiness and general unruly behaviour.