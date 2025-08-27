Growing pains are real: What parents need to know to help their kids

Watching your children grow is a delightful experience. Tantrum throwing, back talk and bargaining for more screen time or more junk food is all part of it. As are growing pains, which can cause much discomfort to the kids and stress to the parents. Growing pains – not to be confused with puberty – is often accompanied by moodiness and general unruly behaviour.

So, what exactly are growing pains? “Growing pains are common and harmless aches, mainly in the legs, that children aged 8–12 feel during growth spurts. This can happen mainly at night. Unlike injury pain, it doesn’t impact the child’s movement and typically goes away by morning. The child may feel irritated, disturbed, and will be unable to get a sound sleep," explains Dr Akshay Mehta, senior consultant– neonatology & paediatrics at Motherhood Hospitals, Greater Noida.

“My older daughter, a pre-teen now, didn’t face too many issues with growth spurts. Her discomfort was manageable. My younger daughter, who is eight now, however is finding it difficult. This might be because she is more athletic and active than her older sister. When she complains about pain, I gently massage her legs, or put a warm compress on it," says Meryn Philip, a Kochi-based mom.

Growing pains are not usually accompanied by fever, but might at times cause abdominal discomfort, headaches and appetite change in some children, says Mehta. He also says that gentle massage and stretching can be a great way to help the children relieve the pain. “Parents should take care to comfort the child and avoid scolding or beating. Consult a doctor if the pain is severe, persistent, affects daily activity, or comes with swelling, redness, or fever, and the child is unable to do the daily activities with ease," he adds.

Growing pains generally tend to be idiopathic musculoskeletal in nature, i.e., they affect the muscles, bones, joints, ligaments, and tendons. “Growing pains are harmless and a common occurrence. Though the pain doesn’t interfere with daily movement, children may become cranky or even cry because of the discomfort and lack of sleep. So, parents shouldn’t panic, but try to comfort the child," says Dr Seema Joshi, sr. consultant, pediatrician & adolescent counsellor, Ankura Hospital for Women & Children, Pune.

“My 12-year-old son often complains of joint pain at times, especially on a day he might have played a lot of badminton. This makes him irritated, and I’m not sure what to do," says Mumtaz Fazil, a Delhi-based homemaker. Joshi has some suggestions. “Parents should deal with the child’s pain patiently and not discipline them if they misbehave because of it," says Joshi adding that massages, stretching and hot compress can help the child deal with the pain. She also suggests that the kids be given “an iron and calcium rich- diet that includes foods like spinach, milk, beans, berries, figs, and broccoli. Also make sure they get enough vitamin D via sun exposure."

Renuka Kaur, a Mumbai-based homemaker, is seeing some behavioural changes in her seven-year-old daughter who has just turned seven. “She hasn’t yet complained of growth pains as such but her mood has been changing. For example, when I say no to a simple request like wanting French fries for dinner, she calls me mean and questions me. Now, no parent wants to be called mean or rude by their kid, so, I give in sometimes, and at other times, explain to her the ill-effects of eating too much junk food. That said, there’s a certain shift in her personality in the sense that she’s a little less malleable– she states clearly what she wants and how she wants it done," says Kaur.

Joshi urges parents to be patient and not scold children. Instead, she says, gently coerce them into sharing why they’re behaving the way they are. “These changes are hard on them too– their sleep is getting affected, so they are bound to be cranky. Help soothe their pain and meet them midway with their erratic demands," she says. For example, if they’re asking for sugary treats, say that they can have one, but it has to be one every alternate day. This way their sugar-related highs and lows can be managed better, notes Joshi.

Philip has devised her own strategies to deal with her growing daughters. “When either of them acts out and talks back, I don’t correct them immediately, for this can sound like you are accusing them. Instead, I first check with my child to see if she is facing any physical discomfort. I then give her some space and gently tell her that what she did wasn’t right. I use words like, ‘It would be nice if you didn’t use this kind of language’ or, if it is a chore I want them to do, I says, ‘Mom has a lot of work to take care of. It would be helpful if you could tidy up after yourselves or help me fold laundry," Philip explains. She also links tasks to rewards. “If my daughters want to eat something unhealthy like chips or want some extra TV time, for instance, I ask them to finish a chore. To give them a sense of control, I make them choose between two options they could do, like reading before sleep time or playing a game before sleep time; more TV time or staying up a little late past bedtime. This helps maintain structure, and gives the kids a sense of control," Philip says.

Sumitra Nair is an independent journalist based in Kochi.

