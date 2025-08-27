Growing pains are real: What parents need to know to help their kids

Philip has devised her own strategies to deal with her growing daughters. “When either of them acts out and talks back, I don’t correct them immediately, for this can sound like you are accusing them. Instead, I first check with my child to see if she is facing any physical discomfort. I then give her some space and gently tell her that what she did wasn’t right. I use words like, ‘It would be nice if you didn’t use this kind of language’ or, if it is a chore I want them to do, I says, ‘Mom has a lot of work to take care of. It would be helpful if you could tidy up after yourselves or help me fold laundry," Philip explains. She also links tasks to rewards. “If my daughters want to eat something unhealthy like chips or want some extra TV time, for instance, I ask them to finish a chore. To give them a sense of control, I make them choose between two options they could do, like reading before sleep time or playing a game before sleep time; more TV time or staying up a little late past bedtime. This helps maintain structure, and gives the kids a sense of control," Philip says.