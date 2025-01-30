All you need to know about the Guillain–Barré syndrome

As reports of rising Guillain–Barré syndrome cases in Maharashtra come in, a neurologist shares a simple guide on what you need to know about this autoimmune condition

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune condition where the the peripheral nervous system becomes a target of the body's immune response. GBS typically begins with leg tingling and weakening symptoms that progresses onto the arms and torso. When GBS becomes severe, it can lead to breathing complications that require emergency medical assistance. Early symptom recognition along with proper diagnosis of GBS versus other conditions such as multiple sclerosis or neuropathy is a specialty of neurologists. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Why getting pregnant after cervical cancer needn't be a struggle A complete diagnosis of the condition requires three main tests namely, a neurological assessment, spinal fluid analysis through lumbar puncture, and nerve testing through conduction studies. An early and precise diagnosis is crucial because GBS shows rapid disease progression. Timely involvement of medical professionals plays an essential part in achieving better recovery results, and avoiding dangerous secondary effects.

Role of neurologists in GBS management The usual treatment approach neurologists take for Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) involves intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) – administering a concentration of antibodies into a vein through a drip – alongside plasmapheresis – where the plasma from your blood, as per a Healthline definition ‘is separated from the blood cells, treated with a solution such as saline or albumin, and then returned to your body’ – to stop harmful antibodies. During the course of the treatment, the doctor tracks how the patient responds to the treatment while also controlling any adverse reactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since this is a neurological condition that can cause paralysis and lead to respiratory infection, a team of physical and occupational therapists and respiratory specialists work together with neurologists to address the wide range of effects caused by GBS. Neurological specialists monitor the patient's rehabilitation progress to determine treatment changes that can optimize recovery by improving their strength and mobility. The primary objective of long-term care is to help patients gain functional independence while improving their quality of life through ongoing tailored care interventions.

Why patient education is a key component to treat GBS Effective GBS treatment depends heavily on patient education for both patients and their families. The sudden and transformative nature of GBS requires neurologists to educate patients about the condition along with the treatment choices and recovery expectations. Key points in patient education include:

Nature of the condition: GBS may function like an autoimmune disorder, but for some patients, an infection could trigger the attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Treatment overview: The doctor gives a detailed description of IVIG and plasma therapy to the patient, precisely listing benefits and drawbacks of each. The possible outcomes of the treatment too are shared.

Recovery expectations: Most patients regain function completely – within a time period that can span anywhere between a few months to years – after the onset of symptoms. GBS patients who have made excellent recoveries may be left with either persistent weakness or residual fatigue-type symptoms.

Importance of rehabilitation: From the onset of GBS, physical therapy and occupational therapy assist the patients to re-strengthen their muscles while gaining functional independence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Signs of recurrence: Patients need to be educated in recognizing early symptoms of possible relapse, so that they can get immediate medical attention despite the rarity of such occurrences.

Emotional support and advocacy The emotional burden of getting treated for GBS can be high in a patient. Most neurologists generally direct their wards towards both support group participation and counselling resources that can assist patients in dealing with the emotional and psychological dimensions of their condition. Introducing patients to people who've recovered from GBS, for instance, can help build understanding and community support, and a feeling that it can be overcome. While it may be in news currently, what is required is for neurologists to use ongoing scientific investigation together with patient-centric approaches to improve the lifestyle quality of patients who are battling this complex condition.

Dr Shivananda Pai is consultant- neurology at KMC Hospital, Mangaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}