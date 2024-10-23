Newborn sleep decoded: What parents need to know

For most new parents, the joy of having a baby is upended by erratic sleep cycles. Here's a guide to understand how newborns sleep and how to inculcate healthy sleep habits in them

Learning about your baby's sleep patterns and needs is very important as you navigate your way through this new chapter. This guide seeks to help parents decode their newborn's sleep and how to make it easier on both the baby and parents.

How much do newborns sleep? On an average, newborns sleep for 14 to 17 hours daily. Their sleep is fragmented into short stretches of about two to four-hour segments, day and night. Because newborns do not have an established circadian rhythm, which is is the tendency to be awake during the day when light prevails and to sleep at night when it is dark, their times of wakefulness may be quite unpredictable throughout the day and night.

Also read: How expectant dads can prepare for their new role 
Why do newborns wake up so often? Parents often ask themselves, "Why doesn't my baby sleep through the night?" Well, here are several reasons:

1. Hunger: Since babies have small stomachs, they have to eat every 2-3 hours, and one of the biggest reasons why babies wake up at night is hunger.

2. Diaper discomfort: Due to discomfort, a baby's sleep can get agitated and lead to frequent waking.

3. Establishing sleep patterns: Infants spend more time in REM sleep, which is lighter, less consolidated sleep that can be easily disturbed. As they mature, their sleep cycles will begin to enter deeper, more consolidated sleep. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Desire to be comforted: Newborns find comfort not only in being close with their parents but also in the familiar position of being swaddled.

Newborn sleep and safety Rest is vital for the growth of the new child, yes, but you ought to prioritise the baby's safety first. An infant should always be put to sleep on their back, on a firm mattress, without pillows, toys, or loose bedding in their crib – doing this helps cut down the risk of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). Another thing parents should not do is overheat their baby. Take care to keep the room at a cool temperature and dress the newborn in loose-fitting, breathable clothes.

Healthy sleep habits for babies While it's unrealistic to expect a new baby to sleep through the night right away, parents can start encouraging healthy sleep habits in early infancy. Here are a few tips:

1. Create a sleep-friendly environment: A darkened room without loud noises may help cue your baby that this is time to sleep. Soft white noise or gentle lullabies may be added for comfort.

2. Establish a bedtime ritual: While very young babies don't live by a schedule, you can still begin teaching them the rhythm of life with an uncomplicated bedtime routine. This may include a warm bath, gentle rocking, or singing a lullaby before bed to assist your baby in learning when it's time to rest.

3. Wrap your baby: Newborn babies may find this practice comforting since it closely mimics the cramped quarters of the womb. This stops the “startle" reflex that so often wakes babies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Respond to sleep cues: Be aware of your baby's sleepy cues like eye rubbing, yawning, or fussiness. The sooner you react, the less likely they will become overtired and make settling in to sleep hard.

Understanding sleep regression Around the time a baby reaches 4 months old, parents of 'good-sleeping' babies often observe that their child has started waking up more frequently. This is formally defined as ‘regression of sleep’. It's a usual development wherein your baby's sleep cycles mature because he/she has grown up a little and become increasingly conscious of their environment, causing them to wake up more frequently at night. While difficult for some parents, this phase is temporary. Consistency in routine will help your baby get through it.

Sleep for a newborn is erratic and exhausting, but it takes time and patience. Your baby will slowly and gradually inculcate better sleep habits. Remember, it is normal for all babies to wake up frequently during the early months, and each baby may differ from the others. You can best support your newborn's sleep needs and help them – and you – get the rest you need by providing a safe sleep environment and encouraging a regular routine.

Dr. Imran Patel, MBBS, MD (Paediatrics), is director of Asian Children Hospital, Ahmedabad.

