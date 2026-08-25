Want a healthy gut? Opt for kanji and chaas instead of kombucha

Therefore, it makes sense to look at our kitchen shelves to reclaim our culinary heritage. Apart from chaas and kanji, Indian kitchens are full of lacto-fermented foods and drinks. There are idli and dosa batters, whose fermentation improves digestibility and creates texture. There are pickles, not all of them fermented, but many prepared through microbial transformation. There is pakhala bhaat in Odisha, poita bhaat in Assam and panta bhaat in Bengal, fermented leftover rice preparations that are cooling, practical and climate-intelligent. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, pazhaya sadam and pazhankanji carry similar logic. There is ragi ambali in parts of the South, a fermented cereal-based drink that is cooling and filling. In Himalayan and North-Eastern food traditions, there are dishes, like Sikkim’s fermented greens named gundruk and Nagaland’s fermented beans called axone.