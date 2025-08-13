Want a healthy gut? Tend to it like it’s a garden

For most of our lives, the only thing our gut was associated with was as a feeling – as in a ‘hunch’ or being ‘gutted’ as in feeling disappointed. Post-pandemic, however, the gut has been linked to everything including, but not restricted to, our emotion, health, fitness and disease. Gut health has become a focus area for medical and nutrition experts as well as nutraceutical start-ups. But have you ever wondered why?

“The gut microbiome has moved from fringe science to front-page wellness. It isn’t new but what’s changed is our understanding of just how important it is and the pace of that research has exploded. Since 2022, multiple high-quality studies have linked the gut microbiome to everything from digestion and immunity to mood and even skin health. Add to that the rise in gut issues post-covid19 such as bloating, IBS-like symptoms, and dysbiosis and suddenly, everyone’s talking about probiotics, fermented foods, and gut resets," says Dr Dattatray Solanke, consultant gastroenterologist, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

Thanks to numerous high quality studies and increased research, a lot of new information has come to light that shows just how important the gut — home to trillions of microbes — is to our wellbeing and health. These microbes play essential roles in digestion, metabolism, vitamin production, immune regulation, and inflammation control, says Solanke. When this microbiome community falls out of balance a condition called dysbiosis arises. Its symptoms may show up as gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, skin flare-ups, food intolerances, brain fog, or fatigue. It can even weaken immunity and increase inflammation in the body. Long-term dysbiosis has been linked to conditions like IBS, autoimmune diseases, obesity, and even depression.

As a functional medicine practitioner, Mumbai-based integrative nutritionist and health coach Neha Ranglani believes that gut is where health begins. “The gut plays five foundational roles in the body: digestion and nutrient absorption, immune system regulation, inflammation and chronic disease risk containment, detoxification and hormonal balance and act as gut-brain axis. When gut health is compromised, it could lead to skin issues, fatigue, hormonal imbalance, or even poor sleep," says Ranglani.

A balanced microbiome helps absorb nutrients more efficiently, supports energy levels, and even influences weight. Recent studies also suggest a link between gut diversity and mental clarity, meaning your gut could influence motivation, mood, and workout consistency. When it comes to fitness, the gut can impact everything from endurance and recovery to how well you metabolise protein, adds Solanke.

WHAT AFFECTS GUT HEALTH?

While it is now clear that our gut has a wide-ranging impact on our health, what exactly impacts health of our gut?

The gut microbiome — that inner garden of 100 trillion microbes — is shaped by everything we do including how we eat, drink, sleep, move and manage stress, says Ranglani. To start with, what we eat and drink has a direct bearing on our gut as all of it passes through the gut. Solanke says that even antibiotics, pollution, and how you were born (normal delivery or C-section) can shape your microbiome. “Excessive alcohol, especially spirits and sugary cocktails, can kill beneficial bacteria and promote the growth of harmful strains, leading to inflammation and leaky gut. On the flip side, moderate red wine (due to its polyphenols) may support microbial diversity though moderation is key. Food has a daily and direct impact. Diets high in fibre, fermented foods (like curd, idli, kimchi), and polyphenol-rich plants feed good bacteria. In contrast, ultra-processed foods, excess sugar, and low-fiber diets starve helpful microbes and feed the wrong ones," notes Solanke.

Antibiotics, painkillers, ultra-processed foods, artificial sweeteners, refined oils, pesticides and heavy metals are all bad news for your gut health as they damage the microbiome. Among things that can help support and improve your gut health are diverse and fibre-rich plant foods, fermented foods (pickled vegetables, kimchi, coconut kefir, miso and homemade fermented rice batter), hydration and regular bowel movement and daily movement. “Aim for 30 different plant types per week such as veggies, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and herbs. This variety feeds different species of beneficial bacteria. Meanwhile, exercise enhances microbial diversity and production of short chain fatty acid like butyrate, which protects the gut lining," adds Ranglani.

DO YOU NEED GUT SUPPLEMENTS?

Today, there are multiple products that claim to fix your gut health, reduce bloating, fix indigestion and enhance the good bacteria in your gut. Some can help while others are mostly marketing, warns Solanke while Ranglani says that a healthy gut cannot be built on supplements alone.

It needs daily consistency, real food, and nervous system balance. The goal is not to rely on pills and powders but to restore internal resilience and improve the overall gut health. Products that promise gut detox in seven days, those that contain untested herbs and laxatives, generic probiotic blends without science-backed strains, overpriced powders labelled “gut elixirs" with 40 ingredients and no clear purpose, and products that mask symptoms instead of fixing the cause are nothing more than an elaborate exercise in marketing, points out Ranglani. The effectiveness of gut supplements depends entirely on the strain, dosage, and whether the product is backed by clinical research.

“Many over-the-counter or D2C probiotics aren’t tested rigorously, and not all strains work for everyone. In India, very few probiotic products are truly medical-grade unless prescribed by a healthcare provider. Consumers should look for CFU count, storage instructions, and strain-specific data and ideally consult a doctor or dietitian before self-prescribing," advises Solanke.

What actually helps your gut health is probiotics. Clinical studies show certain strains like iLactobacillus rhamnosus GG, Bifidobacterium infantis, and Saccharomyces boulardii can help with IBS, post-antibiotic recovery, and even anxiety, says Ranglani, adding that probiotic therapy must be strain-specific, dose-specific, and time-bound. Prebiotics and polyphenols feed your native microbes. Real food sources such as onions, garlic, green banana and berries often outperform powders in improving your gut microbiome. Digestive enzymes and bitters are also useful in cases of low stomach acid or sluggish digestion. “The gut is a living ecosystem. Treat it like a garden. Feed it, tend it, rest it, and protect it. That’s where true healing begins," notes Ranglani.

YOUR GUT'S FIVE MAIN FUNCTIONS

1. Nutrient absorption: The gut is where your body extracts the nutrients (vitamins, minerals, amino acids and fatty acids) that run your metabolism, energy systems, and repair processes from the food you consume, explains Ranglani.

2. Immune system regulation: Around 70% of your immune system resides in your gut lining, specifically the GALT (gut-associated lymphoid tissue). A healthy gut trains your immune system to respond appropriately, not overreact (which causes allergies or autoimmunity) or under-react (which could lead to chronic infections).

3. Gut-brain axis and mental health: The gut and brain communicate via the vagus nerve, immune signals, and neurotransmitters. Your gut microbes produce serotonin, dopamine, and GABA which influence your mood, sleep, anxiety, and cognition. This is why issues like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and anxiety often co-exist, explains Ranglani.

4. Inflammation and chronic disease risk: When the gut barrier is compromised (in conditions such as leaky gut or intestinal permeability), toxins, bacteria, and food particles can leak into the bloodstream, triggering systemic inflammation, which is linked to autoimmune conditions, metabolic disorders like diabetes, skin issues and hormonal imbalances.

5. Detoxification and hormonal balance: Your gut also eliminates excess oestrogen, cholesterol, and toxins via bile. If you are constipated or have dysbiosis, these toxins can get reabsorbed, affecting liver function and hormonal balance.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.