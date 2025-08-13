Want a healthy gut? Tend to it like it’s a garden

The gut microbiome — that inner garden of 100 trillion microbes — is shaped by everything we do including how we eat, drink, sleep, move and manage stress, says Ranglani. To start with, what we eat and drink has a direct bearing on our gut as all of it passes through the gut. Solanke says that even antibiotics, pollution, and how you were born (normal delivery or C-section) can shape your microbiome. “Excessive alcohol, especially spirits and sugary cocktails, can kill beneficial bacteria and promote the growth of harmful strains, leading to inflammation and leaky gut. On the flip side, moderate red wine (due to its polyphenols) may support microbial diversity though moderation is key. Food has a daily and direct impact. Diets high in fibre, fermented foods (like curd, idli, kimchi), and polyphenol-rich plants feed good bacteria. In contrast, ultra-processed foods, excess sugar, and low-fiber diets starve helpful microbes and feed the wrong ones," notes Solanke.