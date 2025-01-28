Why gut health and probiotics are taking centre stage in India
SummaryGut health awareness is growing in India, leading D2C companies to offer probiotic foods and supplements
A demanding job that involved constant travel, long working hours, and a toxic work culture took a toll on 34-year-old Akshara Rawat’s health, a talent acquisition manager, from Dubai. “I’d moved to Bengaluru in my mid-20s and this chaotic lifestyle led to digestive issues, poor mental health, and sluggish workout recovery." After years of struggling to find a medical solution, Akshara found respite in 2021 when she consulted a functional nutritionist who helped her address the underlying gut problems she was facing. “I suffered from various symptoms like fatigue, poor motivation, and mood issues, which didn't seem related to my gut. However, after addressing my gut health, all these symptoms were alleviated, and my life quality significantly improved. This experience made me realize the crucial role gut health plays in overall well-being," says Rawat.