Why gut health and probiotics are taking centre stage in India

A demanding job that involved constant travel, long working hours, and a toxic work culture took a toll on 34-year-old Akshara Rawat’s health, a talent acquisition manager, from Dubai. “I’d moved to Bengaluru in my mid-20s and this chaotic lifestyle led to digestive issues, poor mental health, and sluggish workout recovery." After years of struggling to find a medical solution, Akshara found respite in 2021 when she consulted a functional nutritionist who helped her address the underlying gut problems she was facing. “I suffered from various symptoms like fatigue, poor motivation, and mood issues, which didn't seem related to my gut. However, after addressing my gut health, all these symptoms were alleviated, and my life quality significantly improved. This experience made me realize the crucial role gut health plays in overall well-being," says Rawat.

Much like Rawat, rising health consciousness, coupled with the increasing prevalence of digestive issues, lifestyle diseases, and stress, is prompting Indians to focus on their gut health. The influence of social media, wellness influencers, and global health trends has also played a significant role in popularizing probiotics. Additionally, the availability of affordable supplements and functional foods has made gut health solutions more accessible to the Indian market. Traditional Indian diets, rich in fermented foods like yogurt, idli, and pickles, align naturally with modern probiotic trends, making the concept relatable.

UNDERSTANDING PROBIOTICS

Probiotics are living microorganisms found in fermented foods like yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut. Probiotics can also be taken as supplements to maintain the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut. They replenish the good bacteria, thus strengthening the gut’s resilience and eventually, contributing to improving overall health.

Prebiotics and probiotics are both crucial for maintaining good gut health. Both of them are used for different purposes, explains Dr Pawan Rawal, head unit - gastroenterology, from Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram. “Prebiotics are non-digestible fibres, found in foods like onions, garlic, bananas, and whole grains. They help in encouraging the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria. Probiotics on the other hand are living microorganisms that are responsible for directly adding beneficial bacteria to the gut," he shares. Including prebiotics and probiotics in your diet can help you optimize gut health, and eventually, overall well-being.

Taking care of one’s gut health is essential because it influences digestion, immunity, mood, energy, and even skin health. A balanced gut can improve nutrient absorption, reduce inflammation, and support overall well-being, while an imbalanced gut can lead to issues like bloating, fatigue, and chronic health conditions. In India, the hype around gut health and probiotics along with advances in microbiome research has led to a rise in D2C companies that offer gut health solutions.

Keshav Biyani, co-founder of The Good Bug, Mumbai started the company from a deeply personal journey, discovering how profoundly gut health influences overall well-being. “We realized that not all bacteria are bad. Microbes in our gut play a pivotal role in our digestive health, metabolic functions, sleep, stress management, anxiety, and even obesity. We were inspired to create products like synbiotic formulas, probiotics, prebiotic fibers, detox solutions, kombucha, water kefir, and fermented pickles such as kimchi and sauerkraut. These combine innovation with simplicity to make gut health accessible, effective, and rooted in science for everyone," he divulges.

According to Dr. Rawal, the widespread availability of probiotic supplements and drinks in the market shows growing awareness of gut health. But he feels it’s good to exercise some caution. “Although beneficial, the safety and effectiveness of these probiotics depends on their quality, dosage, and strain. Probiotics are often safe for healthy individuals but are likely to pose risks for people with weakened immune systems and other severe health conditions. The effectiveness of different probiotics varies significantly. It is important to ensure that you go for reputed brands and consult your doctor to choose the most appropriate product that suits your needs well." Rawat echoes this sentiment and her experience advises consideration of bio-individuality: “everyone’s unique needs and responses require personalized approaches to gut health".

Gurugram-based Sova X was founded keeping exactly this approach in mind. Instead of temporary medication-based fixes, Sova offers permanent, personalized microbiome-led solutions for lasting gut health relief and improved quality of life, claim founders Tanveer Singh and Max Kushnir. “Unlike one-size-fits-all supplements flooding the market, Sova offers holistic, personalized solutions using robotic compounding technology. Our approach starts with conducting an (at home) gut microbiome test that analyzes a user’s unique bacterial composition and degree of gut dysbiosis or imbalance. Then, data-driven blends are crafted using robotic compounding technology to offer precise solutions that target each user’s microbial deficiencies," they elaborate.

Probiotics can aid overall health, but it’s essential to note that they are not a standalone solution for all digestive issues. For effective results, they must be combined with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and attention to mental well-being. “Probiotic supplements and drinks can be effective if chosen wisely, and after building a conducive ambience for the probiotics to thrive in," says Payal Kothari, gut health nutritionist, founder of GutAvatar & INUEN Nutrition school, Mumbai, and author of The Gut. Kothari insists that many of the OTC supplements contain unnecessary additives or strains that may not suit everyone. Dr. Rawal agrees.

“Although probiotics don’t have any long-term side effects, overuse or over-reliance, especially if they are of poor quality, can disturb the natural balance of the microbiome. To ensure gut health, it’s important to have a holistic approach rather than relying on probiotics", he says. Supplements are meant to enhance a healthy lifestyle, not substitute for it. “Relying solely on supplements without addressing underlying lifestyle issues may provide temporary relief, but it won't lead to lasting resolution of gut health problems. Instead, a holistic approach is necessary, focusing on cultivating a resilient system that integrates the interconnectedness of body, mind, and spirit," signs off Rawat.

Take care of your gut health

The way to sustain long-term gut health is through practising good habits consistently. Gut health nutritionist and writer Payal Kothari shares a few pointers.

Start with small, consistent changes. Include prebiotics like root vegetables, overnight cooked rice, kanji , fermented foods like yogurt or homemade pickles.

, fermented foods like yogurt or homemade pickles. Focus on hydration. Drink warm water first thing in the morning. Drink herbal teas like ginger or peppermint after meals.

Eat whole foods slowly and mindfully. Chew food thoroughly to improve digestion.

Do not overdo fibers like sweet potatoes. Avoid processed, sugary, or fried foods.

Avoid stress triggers by practicing meditation or deep breathing.

Stay active—movement aids digestion and gut motility.

Aditi Sarawagi is an independent writer who covers wellness, travel and food.