Why gut health and probiotics are taking centre stage in India

According to Dr. Rawal, the widespread availability of probiotic supplements and drinks in the market shows growing awareness of gut health. But he feels it’s good to exercise some caution. “Although beneficial, the safety and effectiveness of these probiotics depends on their quality, dosage, and strain. Probiotics are often safe for healthy individuals but are likely to pose risks for people with weakened immune systems and other severe health conditions. The effectiveness of different probiotics varies significantly. It is important to ensure that you go for reputed brands and consult your doctor to choose the most appropriate product that suits your needs well." Rawat echoes this sentiment and her experience advises consideration of bio-individuality: “everyone’s unique needs and responses require personalized approaches to gut health".