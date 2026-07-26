What happens when you take a break from the gym?

The culprit for a fractured gym routine is not just fitness related. Injuries are part of any fitness journey but it’s the rest of the things which could also lead to the disruption: work, social commitments and sudden changes in scheduling. For those already set in their ways, a short break can be adjusted but anything longer becomes a worry especially if they’re having a good run and getting stronger. The immediate reaction is to wonder how long it would take for the body to bounce back to what seemed like a peak performance setting.