Worried about hairloss? Trace the root cause

There is a particular anxiety that hair fall triggers. Patients rarely say it casually. They lean forward and lower their voice. “It feels excessive,” they share, almost apologetically.

Hair fall is unnerving because it is visible. We can count the strands on the comb. But counting is where the confusion begins. Losing 50 to 100 stands daily is considered normal. When you wash your hair, it can seem like a lot more, but often it’s just the strands that were ready to fall coming away together. Some weeks feel lighter, others are heavier, but variability is not an issue.

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What unsettles people is not shedding, it is the sense that it has crossed a threshold. When I assess a patient, I am not just looking at the quantity of hair lost, but at patterns. Is the loss diffuse, coming evenly from across the scalp? Or is there visible thinning at the temples or crown? Has the central part widened? Has the ponytail circumference reduced? These distinctions matter more than a single dramatic wash day.

There is also a simple clinical manoeuvre we sometimes use, gently pulling a cluster of about 40 to 60 strands. Losing three to six hairs during that traction is considered within normal limits. When more than 10% of the strands come away repeatedly across different areas of the scalp, it suggests something more persistent than seasonal variation.

Most of the annual hair fall panic falls into the first category. The medical term for this temporary, stress-related shedding is telogen effluvium. It simply means that more hair follicles than usual have shifted into their resting phase.

The shedding doesn’t start right away, though. It usually shows up two or three months after the stressor. A viral illness in December. A crash diet in January. Weeks of disrupted sleep. Intense emotional strain. These acted as stressors. By March or April, the body begins to release the hair that quietly transitioned earlier.

Because of this lag, patients often cannot connect cause and effect. The shedding feels sudden. But when we go back over the last few months carefully, there is usually something that explains it.

Seasonal shifts may play a small role, but on their own they rarely cause dramatic loss. More often, the scalp is reacting to accumulated stress, physical or emotional, that has been building quietly.

Temporary shedding like this usually settles within six to eight weeks. During that time, people may see more hair in the shower or comb, but they don’t develop bald patches and the hairline doesn’t suddenly recede. In fact, if you look closely, you can often see short, fine baby hairs along the frontal hairline, early regrowth happening even while the shedding is still noticeable.

This is the part that requires reassurance. Excessive hair fall looks different. Shedding that consistently exceeds 150 to 200 strands daily, visible recession at the temples, widening of the part, patchy bald spots, or a scalp that burns, itches or feels tender, these signs deserve evaluation. So does hair fall following severe illness, extreme dieting or prolonged stress.

In such cases, underlying factors like iron deficiency, thyroid imbalance, hormonal shifts such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, or chronic telogen effluvium may be involved. The scalp is often one of the earliest indicators of systemic imbalance.

Another nuance people rarely consider is breakage. If hair snaps midway along the shaft during a pull, the issue may be fragility rather than shedding from the root. If the hair comes away with its bulb attached, it is shedding. The distinction changes the treatment conversation entirely.

What has shifted in recent years is how quickly shedding triggers intervention. Supplements are started pre-emptively. Oils are layered anxiously. Serums are applied in urgency. While deficiencies absolutely require correction, indiscriminate supplementation rarely reverses temporary shedding. Blood work, when indicated, is more informative than guesswork.

The harder counsel to offer is patience. Normal hair shedding ensures space for new growth. It is part of a healthy cycle. Most temporary episodes settle within a few months without aggressive intervention. The follicles are not dying; they are recalibrating.

Hair carries emotional weight. It shapes identity, confidence, even how we occupy rooms. When it falls, it feels like loss but the scalp, more often than not, is responding exactly as physiology intends.

The annual panic tells us something about our need for control. Yet the body operates in rhythms, sometimes slower than our reassurance requires. Not every strand in the drain is a warning, sometimes it is simply renewal.

Dr Anindita Sarkar is the chief medical officer at Clinikally, a skin and hair-health platform.

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