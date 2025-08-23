This simple hand ‘mudra’ can regulate your breathing and improve lung capacity

Breathing is more than just the intake of air. According to James Nestor (2020), ‘The tens of billions of molecules we bring into our bodies with every breath … influence nearly every internal organ … affect heart rate, digestion, moods, attitudes; when we feel aroused, and when we feel nauseated’. The air we breathe is charged with prana , which we extract and use for various purposes. When we breathe normally, we draw in an average amount of prana from the air. But through pranayama , we become capable of extracting a greater supply. This is then stored in the brain and nerve centres for later use. The action not only strengthens different parts of the body but also increases brain energy. A person who practises pranayama radiates vitality and strength and can even transfer this energy to others.

Thus, pranayama may be understood, in essence, as the control of prana by regulating our breathing habits using certain techniques and practices. Regulated, rhythmic respiration purifies the body and quietens the mind. While breathing is usually an unconscious (involuntary) process, we can take control of it and make it a conscious (voluntary) activity.

VIBHAG PRANAYAMA MUDRAS

Various methods have been suggested by different schools of thought to regulate breathing—and thus, prana—and mudra vijnana has its own specific methods. The word vibhaga means sectional. When one practises Vibhaga Pranayama Mudras, one experiences the union (yoga) of breath and mind. Thus, pranayama is a state of yoga that is attained through regulated breathing. The lungs have three sections—the right lung has three lobes, while the left lung has two; the heart is located at the mid-lobe region. The sections of the lungs are:

Adhama: the lower, or inferior, abdominal area.

Madhyama: the intercostal (ribcage) region, or the middle portion.

Adyama: the clavicular (collar bone) region, or the superior area.

Accordingly, there are three types of breathing methods— diaphragmatic, thoracic and clavicular breathing techniques. Vibhaga pranayama helps in sectional breathing control. Our normal breathing is very shallow and happens at the upper chest level, and hence only the upper lobes of the lungs are filled. Sectional breathing can help correct this breathing pattern and increase lung capacity by encouraging proper airflow into different areas of the lungs. It teaches us how to hold and regulate the breath within each of the three sections.

Vibhaga pranayama improves the health of the lungs and helps oxygenate more and more cells in the body by facilitating the absorption of an abundant supply of oxygen. In sectional breathing, our focus is on different parts of the lungs, and hence our overall awareness of breathing patterns is enhanced. This also means more toxins are released. In shallow breathing, carbon dioxide and other toxins are not completely released from the system. Conscious, deep breathing stimulates the lymphatic system, which helps release toxins from the body. Deep breathing results in better blood flow, which in turn helps transport waste matter smoothly to the organs responsible for elimination or detoxification. These benefits can be achieved through four mudras coupled with conscious deep breathing.

Yogis like B.K.S. Iyengar classify respiration into four types. Corresponding to these different types, there are four different Vibhaga Pranayama Mudras for different methods of respiration:

1. Low breathing (Adhama): Chin Mudra for diaphragmatic breathing.

2. Mid breathing (Madhyama): Chinmaya Mudra for thoracic breathing.

3. High breathing (Adya): Adi Mudra for clavicular breathing.

4. Yogi complete breathing: Brahma Mudra for Poorna pranayama.

CHIN MUDRA: DIAPHRAGMATIC BREATHING (ADHAMA)

This is the most natural and efficient way of breathing. It fills the lower part of the lungs. The diaphragm rises upward in the chest cavity during exhalation. During inhalation, it moves downward, creating more space in the chest cavity. Thus, as the diaphragm is used during respiration, it enhances the lung capacity. Apart from filling up the lower part of the lungs, diaphragmatic breathing also stimulates the liver, stomach, intestines and other organs that lie just beneath it. In addition, it has a positive effect on cardiac function. Initially, for the first two to three breaths, you may need to make a conscious effort to achieve this, but soon it will become automatic. Respiration should be smooth.

Hand Formation:

1.On both hands, lightly touch the tip of the thumb to that of the index finger.

2. Keep the other fingers straight but relaxed.

3. Place your hands on your thighs, palms facing down.

4. Hold this mudra for five minutes.

Benefits:

Mudra practitioners claim it is beneficial for regulating blood pressure.

2. Strengthens the nervous system.

3. Enhances blood circulation.

4. Reduces water content in the legs and feet.

5. Promotes the health of the eyes.

6. Supports better sleeping patterns.

7. Can be of use when healing strain in the vocal box.

8. Activates Apana Vayu; you might feel the abdomen expanding and contracting.

9. Promotes positive thoughts.

10. Increases memory power as energy flows back to the brain through the nerves.

11. Reduces mental tension.

