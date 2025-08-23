This simple hand ‘mudra’ can regulate your breathing and improve lung capacity

Breathing is more than just the intake of air. According to James Nestor (2020), ‘The tens of billions of molecules we bring into our bodies with every breath … influence nearly every internal organ … affect heart rate, digestion, moods, attitudes; when we feel aroused, and when we feel nauseated’. The air we breathe is charged with prana, which we extract and use for various purposes. When we breathe normally, we draw in an average amount of prana from the air. But through pranayama, we become capable of extracting a greater supply. This is then stored in the brain and nerve centres for later use. The action not only strengthens different parts of the body but also increases brain energy. A person who practises pranayama radiates vitality and strength and can even transfer this energy to others.