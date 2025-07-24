Why the world is learning to heal in India

For centuries, India has been known as the land of spiritual depth, ancient wisdom, and natural healing. But for the first time in recent history, the world is not just looking to India with curiosity—it’s turning to India with intent. As mental burnout, chronic illness, and lifestyle-related conditions rise globally, the spotlight is shifting away from symptom management and toward root-cause healing. And this is where India quietly steps forward—not with a new product or pill, but with a way of living.