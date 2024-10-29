How to heal yourself from everyday violence
SummaryAggression, conflict and even war have become part of daily life. How does one nurture a way of being that is anchored in compassion?
Once upon a time, a fierce samurai went to a Zen master with a question about the nature of heaven and hell. The Zen master was not impressed by the samurai’s aggression. “You are too stupid to understand such things. Go away," said the Zen master. Enraged, the samurai drew his katāna to strike the master. The master calmly said, “This is hell." Realising that his rage and violence created his own suffering, the samurai lowered his sword and bowed. “And this is heaven," added the master. This is a story that captures the innate potential of human beings to be violent as well as to grow through awareness and realise their highest potential.