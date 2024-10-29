How to heal yourself from everyday violence

The Yamas in Ashtānga yoga are a set of practices around inter-personal conduct of which ahimsa is the foundational practice. Practising non-violence becomes possible when you are able to centre yourself such that you remain unaffected by the experiences of the world. For this, you need to cleanse the residues accumulated from your life experiences through a set of practices. “The whole purpose of Ashtānga yoga is to purify oneself of all the (literal and metaphorical) toxicities that one has gathered in the past, continues to gather in the present, and will continue to gather in the future," says Vasudevan. This detoxification is essential, according to yoga practices, because holding on to negative or toxic energies can lead to knotting up of the energy pathways, which can block the flow of one’s prāna (life force) and cause illnesses.