Dr Rachna Chhachhi's ‘Healing Autoimmune Conditions’: 6 steps to better immunity
SummaryManaging autoimmune diseases may require medicines as a stopgap situation. A better approach may be to address the root causes instead of the symptoms
‘I used to have severe joint pains especially in winter and would not be able to get out of bed,’ says Devanshi, ‘but now I don’t have any joint pains even though I am not as strict with my diet and exercise. I never believed in the holistic nutrition autoimmune protocol but honestly it worked miraculously for me.’ Devanshi completed her post-graduate studies in biochemistry. She is twenty-six now and runs the family business and lives a full life.