Dr Rachna Chhachhi's ‘Healing Autoimmune Conditions’: 6 steps to better immunity

A good example of sequential healing can be illustrated with the example of a fractured ankle. When healing a simple fracture, the vertical line approach is the best way. First the patient is put in a cast, then they do physiotherapy followed by strengthening exercises. After the completion of each step in this sequence, they can go back to a normal life. But if someone with a broken ankle decides to go for a walk after two weeks of being in a cast with the justification that ‘walking is healthy’, they will compromise this vertical line approach and can risk permanent damage to the injured area.