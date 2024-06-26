The healing power of hiking: 4 health benefits of stepping outdoors

Come rains and along with the greenery and pleasant weather, it's time to check the best spots outside the city for a hike. The fresh, crisp air, the smell of damp soil, and the chirping birds and grasshoppers give one a much-needed break from the city’s hustle and bustle. It's even better when you are in a no-network area, if you ask me. What makes hiking such a great activity for mental and physical health? Let’s explore.

Biophilia: The innate connection to nature The concept of biophilia suggests that humans have an inherent affinity for nature. Hiking through diverse landscapes, whether it’s the towering majesty of the Himalayas or the delicate beauty of a forest, can instill a profound appreciation for the natural world. This sense of awe has been linked to positive psychological effects, including increased life satisfaction and a greater sense of purpose. It can also foster humility and gratitude, contributing to overall emotional well-being. Adit Nand Kishore, a wind energy consultant & data analyst in Bengaluru, shares, “While I do a lot of other things for physical health, hiking and trekking is more of a mental health-related activity for me. It’s a lot more to do with being amidst nature and being able to enjoy the outdoors. I solo hike to get away from people and the city, and get some thinking time. Spending that kind of time in nature is something I find to be very calming and re-energizing,” says Kishore.

Also read: Want to master yoga? Practice daily, say yoga gurus Improved endurance and heart health Hiking is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health. The varied terrain typically found on hiking trails requires the body to adapt continuously, which increases heart rate and improves blood circulation. It also increases proprioception – the body's ability to sense its position and movement in space, which results in improved balance and a strong core. “I recommend people hike, and I also take my coaching clients to hike up a hill to change the routine and also test their endurance. This helps them notice how much they have improved since they last hiked,” mentions Prashanth Ponnappa, coach & co-founder, Troop HQ, Bengaluru.

Climbing uphill works the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and calves, while navigating downhill can strengthen the muscles in the hips, knees, and lower legs. This full-body workout helps build muscle strength and increases bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis. Over time, hiking can lead to lower blood pressure, reduced risk of heart disease, and better overall cardiovascular fitness.

Enhanced mood & cognitive benefits

Hiking can have a powerful effect on mood and emotional well-being. Physical activity, in general, stimulates the production of endorphins – the body’s natural feel-good chemicals. Furthermore, exposure to sunlight during a hike increases the body's production of vitamin D, which is crucial for mood regulation. Many hikers report feeling happier and more content after spending time on the trails. Sumedha Datta, writer and editor based in Bengaluru, adds, “Physical benefits aside, the feeling of reaching the top is no less than a runner's high. My body instantly relaxes when I have a hearty meal afterward. One simple hike takes all my stress away!” Studies have shown that spending time in nature can enhance concentration, creativity, and problem-solving skills. The combination of physical exertion and mental relaxation helps to clear the mind, allowing for better focus and sharper thinking.

Stress reduction The tranquility of natural environments plays a crucial role in alleviating stress. Hiking allows individuals to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse themselves in the serene ambiance of nature. The sights and sounds of the wilderness, such as the rustling of leaves, birdsong, and flowing water, have a calming effect on the mind. Studies have shown that spending time in nature can lower cortisol levels, the body's primary stress hormone, leading to reduced stress and a more relaxed state of mind. Mumbai-based Mervin D’souza, ex-analyst, changed his career to become a trek leader with Indiahikes. He says, “I previously worked in an investment bank, and despite the impressive job title and a good paycheck, I couldn't shake off the feeling of loneliness. Two years and leading 50 teams as a trek leader, my purpose is to teach and facilitate everyone to walk, climb, fall, slide, roll, cook, and feel confident and resilient in the mountains.”