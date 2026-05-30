How to deal with persistent construction noise

Did you hear about all the harm that loud noise is causing us? Probably not because of the construction-induced cacophony that plagues urban India. The deafening drills and loud excavators used in infrastructure and construction projects rip through more than just your ears.
Apart from damaging hearing, regular exposure to loud noise affects heart, sleep, mood and cognition, says Dr. Pawan Kumar Goyal, senior director for internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi. Noise pollution causes hearing loss, tinnitus, stress-related hormone changes, higher blood pressure, and longer-term cardiovascular and mental health problems, say doctors.
Safe noise depends on loudness and duration, usually measured in decibels (dB). While the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies noise levels above 65 dB as pollution, humans can function normally in noise levels of up to 70 dB. Things go downhill when it gets louder than that. Just eight hours of exposure to noise levels of 85 dB starts impacting our health, says Goyal. At 88 dB, humans start feeling the negative impact after just 4 hours. “Exposure to noise of louder than 140dB leads to instant damage. Prolonged exposure to noise of above 70-85 dB permanently damage the inner ear. The cells damage caused due to loud noise is irreversible but completely preventable,” adds Goyal.