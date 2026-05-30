How to deal with persistent construction noise

In Kolkata, where multiple metro and overhead walkway projects are underway, Kailash Rajdev, 47, runs a construction firm. Rajdev says no one at any construction site ever brings up noise as an issue mainly due to poor awareness. “Workers at our sites are used to the sound of machines. The loudest part of any project is the piling under beneath the surface, which frequently happens late at night. While our workers say they aren’t bothered by the sound, sometimes those who live around the sites do complain because they are not used to it,” says Rajdev, who has not once used ear plugs while visiting his sites. Joydeep Ghosh, who lives near Kolkata’s famous Kalighat Kali Temple, lost several nights of sleep for close to five years while construction of a skywalk to the temple was underway. “It started with drilling. Then came the piling. I would wake up to loud bangs in the middle of the night. I spoke to the workers on several occasions but they were said they were merely doing what they were told. Once spoke to the manager or engineer and he said he would look into it. But, nothing materialised. I lived with my windows shut till they finished the project last year,” says Ghosh, a businessman.