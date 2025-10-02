Why your health is more than what your lab report shows

There is a version of not feeling well that does not have a name. You could be doing everything right, eating sensibly, exercising regularly, staying on top of health check-ups, and still not feel well. You may wake up tired, feel foggy by mid-morning, experience digestive discomfort, or find yourself emotionally off-balance more often than you would like. Yet when the test results arrive, they are “within range." You are functioning, but not flourishing. The body feels heavier, thoughts feel jumbled and the days more stretched. This quiet disconnect between what you are told and what you are feeling has become an increasingly common part of modern life.

More and more people today are looking for answers that go beyond symptoms. They are not just asking “What condition do I have?" but also “Why I don’t feel like myself anymore?" These concerns may not always show up in test reports, but they deeply affect how we experience our health and life. These elements signal the need to move beyond fragmented approaches to healthcare and embrace a more holistic perspective. Redefining health through the lens of quality of life (QoL), one that integrates physical, mental, and emotional well-being, is going to be essential to address “whole person care" in a meaningful and lasting way.

Long before quality of life (QoL) became a recognized metric in modern health discourse, Ayurveda articulated a profoundly holistic understanding of health. The Sushruta Samhita, one of its foundational texts, defines health as a state in which the doshas (functional energies) are in balance, digestion and metabolism (agni) function optimally, tissues are well-nourished, waste is efficiently eliminated, and the mind (manas), senses (indriyas), and spirit (atma) function harmoniously. Health, in this view, is not merely the absence of disease but a dynamic equilibrium where Vata, Pitta, and Kapha are balanced, and all bodily systems operate at their best. It brings to the forefront dimensions of well-being that modern medicine often overlooks, yet which deeply influence how we feel and function each day.

I assure you, these are not abstract ideals. They are tangible, measurable outcomes that consistently emerge when care is guided by “precision Ayurveda". By embracing this approach along with symptomatic support, care can shift meaningfully from simply managing illness to actively restoring vitality and wholeness. For instance, a person might feel lingering fatigue or recurring digestive unease, concerns that have not improved with conventional interventions. But when we assess the state of their agni (digestive fire), map subtle imbalances across the doshas, and begin recalibrating the gut–mind axis, improvement begins. Sleep deepens, the fog lifts. Bloating and heaviness post-meals begin to fade. Emotional reactivity gives way to steadier moods. These shifts aren’t just symptomatic relief; they mark the body’s return to its natural rhythm, a quiet but profound realignment from within.

Beyond day-to-day lifestyle-oriented health issues, quality-of-life approach proves especially helpful in managing long-term or complex health conditions. Take diabetes, for example. While treatment often focuses on maintaining optimal blood sugar levels, many individuals continue to experience fatigue, poor sleep, and emotional fluctuations. When care also addresses digestion, metabolic rhythm, and mental steadiness, the outcomes begin to shift, not just on paper, but in everyday life. In my experience, 90% of our patients when treated with an integrative approach that includes precision Ayurveda showed positive improvement in their diabetes parameters.

We are seeing similar shifts in oncology support, where integrative care helps manage treatment side effects. Therapies which pacify aggravated Vata, detoxify the system through gentle shodhana (cleansing) methods, and rebuild strength through rasayana (rejuvenation) play a crucial role in recovery. Patients report improved digestion, sleep, and emotional stability, subtle but powerful wins in their healing process.

Overall, health, therefore, becomes something more than a diagnosis. It is how alive you feel in your skin. It’s your ability to respond, recover, and re-engage. One of Ayurveda’s timeless verses says: “Let everything else wait, nurture your body and being. Without health, neither your thoughts, emotions, relationships, nor aspirations can fully thrive". That message feels especially relevant today because true health is not just about surviving, it is about living fully, steadily, and well. And that is what we are all ultimately seeking: a return to balance and to ourselves.

The article was authored by Dr. Zankhana M. Buch, chief medical officer, Apollo AyurVAID, Bengaluru.

