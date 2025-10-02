Why your health is more than what your lab report shows

There is a version of not feeling well that does not have a name. You could be doing everything right, eating sensibly, exercising regularly, staying on top of health check-ups, and still not feel well. You may wake up tired, feel foggy by mid-morning, experience digestive discomfort, or find yourself emotionally off-balance more often than you would like. Yet when the test results arrive, they are “within range." You are functioning, but not flourishing. The body feels heavier, thoughts feel jumbled and the days more stretched. This quiet disconnect between what you are told and what you are feeling has become an increasingly common part of modern life.