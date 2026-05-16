The health markers every woman over 40 should know, but probably doesn’t

For many women over 40, persistent fatigue, brain fog and metabolic changes are dismissed because blood reports appear normal. Traditional reference ranges are designed to detect disease only after dysfunction begins, not to assess optimal function. True wellness requires looking at optimal ranges, benchmarks that measure how effectively the body is actually performing.

In my practice, I see women battling all these conditions despite normal reports. In an observational case report built on 42 cases of women 35-55 revealed a startling reality: 72% struggled with insulin resistance, nearly 72% were Vitamin D deficient, and 63% had low ferritin. Most notably, none possessed optimal DHEAS levels. These women are crossing the threshold into their 40s and 50s with depleted hormonal and metabolic reserves, leaving them vulnerable during the aging process.

South Asian women face higher risks of insulin resistance, thyroid disorders, and heart disease at younger ages and lower body weights. Yet most reference ranges were never built around female physiology, making an India-specific, woman-centred interpretation essential.

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What Your Routine Tests Miss: The Biomarkers Shaping Metabolic & Cardiovascular Health

Routine lipid and glucose tests are the most commonly prescribed tests but they barely scratch the surface of a woman’s health after 40, often providing a false sense of security. Fasting insulin is a much earlier marker of metabolic dysfunction, rising years before blood sugar levels spike. A more complete metabolic picture requires HbA1c to reflect long-term regulation and triglycerides to see how the body processes energy. Furthermore, low HDL levels can be more concerning than high LDL, though this rarely receives the attention it deserves. Beyond bloodwork, waist circumference and lean muscle mass reveal how the body is truly aging metabolically.

Key Biomarkers: Fasting Insulin, HbA1c, Triglycerides, ApoB, hs-CRP, ESR, Homocysteine, HDL, LDH

Decoding Hormonal Health: What Your Thyroid, Estrogen & Stress Hormones Are Really Telling You

Hormones work as a system, not in isolation, an out-of-range thyroid marker is not always a thyroid problem. A 47-year-old patient sought my advice after being recommended thyroid medication. Upon deeper clinical investigation, the actual drivers were systemic inflammation and chronic protein deficiency, which had forced her body into a persistent stress state. By addressing these root causes, her thyroid markers returned to near-optimal levels within 8 weeks entirely without pharmaceutical intervention.

Key Biomarkers: TSH (ultrasensitive), Free T3, Free T4, DHEAS, Testosterone (F), Estradiol (E2), Progesterone, Prolactin, FSH, LH

Fatigue Isn't Always Stress: The Nutrient Deficiencies Your Bloodwork May Reveal Many Indian women overlook persistent fatigue as an inevitable byproduct of a busy life, yet bloodwork reveals specific causes. Energy production depends not just on food intake but on vitamins, minerals, and building blocks; when these are missing, fatigue is a signal, not a norm.

Vitamin D deficiency is a silent epidemic among urban women, directly impacting energy and mood. It is also vital to evaluate iron and ferritin together. Your iron might look fine while your ferritin, your backup storage is depleted. A ferritin level below 30 ng/mL creates functional anemia even if hemoglobin is normal. If you experience hair loss, brain fog, or cold hands, it is likely a ferritin issue rooted in gut health, sensitivities, or chronic stress.

Key Biomarkers: Vitamin D (25-OH), Serum Iron, Ferritin, Homocysteine Zinc

The Preventive Health Markers That Go Beyond Routine Blood Tests Preventive health extends beyond standard blood markers. BUN and creatinine are often analysed for renal health, but these are not the most sensitive or context-free markers of kidney health. They are better understood as protein metabolism, muscle mass, hydration and renal clearance markers. Tracking these markers can help identify subtle physiological shifts early, long before symptoms appear.

Muscle mass and bone density are rarely included in routine checks for Indian women, yet they are among the strongest predictors of longevity. Losing muscle over the years increases the risk of metabolic disease and functional decline, while bone density assessed via a T-score tracks fracture and osteoporosis risks. These markers are practical, measurable, and essential to track.

Key Biomarkers: BUN, Creatinine, Skeletal Muscle Index (SMI), Bone Density (T-score)

The Future of Preventive Health Lies in Understanding Your Biomarkers Think of your biomarkers not as a pass-or-fail test, but as a live readout of how your body is doing —where it is thriving, where it is compensating, and where it has room to improve. The shift we need at every consultation is moving from "Am I in range?" to "Is my body functioning at its peak?"

Your biomarkers are not disease warnings. They are your operating dashboard. Between a subtle shift and a health crisis lies the power of intervention. For the modern Indian woman, your 40s are the time to look beyond standard statistics. By decoding your unique health markers, you bridge the gap between getting by and truly thriving. Reclaim the narrative of your health, starting now.

Tanya Malik Chawla, Functional Medicine Practitioner & Nutrigenomics Researcher based in Delhi.

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