Find a balance while tracking your health

When the data matters

While healthy people are guilty of tracking everything and falling into the anxiety trap, wearable tech can actually benefit those who have pre-existing conditions. In 2021, Aditya Shah’s mother Harshada, then 63, had undergone several procedures for blockages in her arteries. After an angiography and angioplasty around 2019, Shah decided she should wear a smartwatch, partly because its ECG function could flag irregular heart rhythms. In early 2021, Harshada woke up one morning feeling unwell. Shah says his mother was inclined to brush it off, but this time the watch also flagged something unusual about her heart rhythm. They recorded an ECG on the device and sent the PDF to her cardiologist over WhatsApp.