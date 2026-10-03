When Alisha (name changed on request), 48, went to a wellness retreat last year, she was looking to relax and blow off some stress, perhaps come back with a healthy habit or two. She considered herself relatively healthy, and used a smartwatch to track fitness. When the retreat prescribed assessments, she went ahead with them as part of the protocol.
Find a balance while tracking your health
SummaryFitness scores define modern wellness, but tracking everything without discernment leads to anxiety instead of good health
When Alisha (name changed on request), 48, went to a wellness retreat last year, she was looking to relax and blow off some stress, perhaps come back with a healthy habit or two. She considered herself relatively healthy, and used a smartwatch to track fitness. When the retreat prescribed assessments, she went ahead with them as part of the protocol.
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