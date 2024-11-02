Heart rate variance: The most important health metric you didn't know about
SummaryWhile we all know about heart rates and calorie burns, there is one key health metric that is more difficult to access. We talk about Heart Rate Variance and why it is important
It’s always a good idea to get your step-count in every day, and to check your heart-rate and how many calories you have burnt per workout. These are the standard fitness metrics that have gained popularity over the last few years, and most active people use these parameters. But one metric which has gone under is heart-rate variability (HRV).
There are two reasons for this. One is that it’s not always easy to measure without going to a clinic for a checkup. And the other is that while you can access this data on certain fitness wearables, it is buried under a lot of other information, and therefore not particularly easy to find.