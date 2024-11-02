Heart rate variance: The most important health metric you didn't know about

Also Read Why you need to ditch BMI for better ways to assess your health

Heart rate is the number of times the heart beats in a minute, but variance is measured in milliseconds because that is the space between two beats. This can vary according to age, fitness, and the sleep-wake cycle. “HRV metrics change as you grow older but a ballpark healthy HRV would be 20-70 milliseconds. It would depend on your fitness. But one must take into consideration other factors as well. It will change if you’re anxious, nervous, or in a very high stimulation setting for longer periods of time, and also your sleep patterns," says Dr. Sagar Shah, who is a cardiologist currently in Tokyo for a fellowship to learn additional structural intervention. The 34-year-old has played tennis most of his life and hits the gym five times a week, and keeps a close track of metrics such as HRV.