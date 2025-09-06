On most mornings, 64-year-old Suman Nair sits by her kitchen window in Kochi, peeling an apple for breakfast. The apple is crisp and sweet, but it’s the only fruit she eats raw. Everything else in her diet (a dry roti without ghee, watery dal , and plain boiled vegetables) is part of a “heart-friendly" plan she adopted a decade ago after her husband’s bypass surgery.

“I cut out all fats. Even coconut, and we are Malayalis!" she says with a wry laugh. “I thought it was the right thing to do."

By the time her daughter, who works in Mumbai, brought her to my clinic last year, Suman’s knees hurt constantly. She would get tired easily, and her blood reports showed steadily falling muscle mass. Nothing was “wrong" according to the usual tests. But I could see what was happening: her diet, built on old fears, was quietly eroding her strength.

Elders and their quiet inheritance of food fear

Suman’s story isn’t rare. Across India, I see elders faithfully following diets prescribed decades ago (low-fat everything, minimal variety, more fibre at all costs) even though science has moved on. These aren’t crash diets or fads. They’re “family wisdom," passed from doctors, relatives, and TV shows at a time when nutrition science was still finding its footing.

But ageing changes the body. The gut digests differently. Muscle breaks down faster. Bones become hungrier for certain nutrients. And what worked at 40 may harm at 60.

Fat: Not an all-season villain

One of the first myths I asked Suman to rethink was her ban on fats. Healthy fats (from ghee, cold-pressed mustard oil, coconut, or groundnut) help absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K. These vitamins protect vision, keep bones strong, and even reduce inflammation. And this is backed by research. A 2024 review by Kataria D. (Health benefits of ghee: review of Ayurveda and modern perspectives) found that ghee’s fatty acids can improve lipid metabolism and lower oxidative stress, especially when integrated into traditional Indian cooking. When I suggested to Suman to drizzle a teaspoon of ghee on her dal, she looked doubtful. “Won’t that thicken my arteries?" she asked. But within weeks, she told me, “The roti feels softer, and I don’t feel as tired by 4 pm."

Protein: The missing piece

Breakfast for Suman used to be tea and two rusks. Lunch was rice with a small ladle of dal. Dinner was the same pattern. On paper, this looks light and healthy. In reality, it’s missing the very nutrient that helps elders maintain independence: protein.

From the age of 50, muscle mass naturally declines, a condition known as sarcopenia. Without enough protein, the decline accelerates, affecting balance, recovery, and even immunity.

The Indian Council of Medical Research recommends 1–1.2 g of protein per kilogram of body weight for healthy elders, and 1.2–1.5 g/kg for those recovering from illness. For Suman, that meant adding protein “touchpoints" to every meal. Moong dal chilla for breakfast, egg curry for lunch, paneer for dinner.

Fibre: The gentle kind reduces bloating

When Suman’s digestion slowed in her late 50s, she switched to raw salads and bran-fortified biscuits, thinking “more fibre" would help. Instead, she developed constant bloating. While fibre is important, elders’ digestive systems often respond better to softer, cooked sources like pumpkin, ridge gourd, bottle gourd, stewed apple, rather than raw, coarse fibre.

Though Indian elder-specific fibre tolerance studies are limited, geriatric nutrition literature shows excessive insoluble fibre can impair mineral absorption and cause discomfort, particularly in slower-moving guts. When we replaced her raw salads with lightly cooked spinach and added fermented kanji, Suman’s bloating reduced in days.

Like many active seniors, Suman had settled into a safe food loop of rice, dal, beans, and boiled vegetables. But variety matters. It brings in a wider range of micronutrients and makes eating pleasurable. A 2023 review on Traditional Fermented Food of India highlights how diverse, local fermented foods like idli, dosa, dhokla, and kanji not only improve gut microbiota but also enhance nutrient bioavailability. We began reintroducing colour to Suman’s plate. We added beetroot sabzi, carrot-cabbage thoran, and curd-based chutneys. “It feels like I’m eating with my eyes again," she told me.

Here’s what Suman’s lunch looks like today:

A katori (small bowl) of moong dal with ghee; a katori of sautéed spinach and pumpkin in mustard oil; a small portion of rice; a glass of kanji.

It’s gentle on digestion, rich in protein and healthy fats, and colourful enough to bring joy. Her energy lasts longer into the day, her knees ache less, and she’s walking more.

Suman’s daughter was initially hesitant. “Won’t the ghee undo all the good we’ve done?" she asked. But once she understood the science that restriction without reason can harm, she became the biggest advocate. That’s the real takeaway: elders rarely cook separately. The family’s understanding shapes their plate. A few simple shifts of reintroducing healthy fats, adding protein to each meal, rotating vegetables, focusing on cooked over raw fibre can change not just health markers but quality of life.

In some rural corners of India, you’ll still see 70-year-olds cycling to the market or farming in the sun. Their diets are not “fat-free" or “protein-optional." They’re rich in diversity, mindful in portion, and free from the food fears that urban elders carry. The science now affirms what tradition knew: ageing well is about nourishment, not deprivation.

Suman puts it more simply. “For years, I ate to avoid illness," she says, spooning kanji into her glass. “Now, I eat to live."

Khushboo Jain Tibrewala is an advisory board member and subject matter expert - nutrition for Meru Life, Mumbai.

