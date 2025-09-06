Senior nutrition: Healthy ageing is about eating to live well. This simple guide shows you how
Your body changes as you age and so, the diet that you followed in your 30s and 40s might not cut it in your 60s. This guide lays out dietary advice that is nourishing and easy to follow
On most mornings, 64-year-old Suman Nair sits by her kitchen window in Kochi, peeling an apple for breakfast. The apple is crisp and sweet, but it’s the only fruit she eats raw. Everything else in her diet (a dry roti without ghee, watery dal, and plain boiled vegetables) is part of a “heart-friendly" plan she adopted a decade ago after her husband’s bypass surgery.