Fat: Not an all-season villain

One of the first myths I asked Suman to rethink was her ban on fats. Healthy fats (from ghee, cold-pressed mustard oil, coconut, or groundnut) help absorb vitamins A, D, E, and K. These vitamins protect vision, keep bones strong, and even reduce inflammation. And this is backed by research. A 2024 review by Kataria D. (Health benefits of ghee: review of Ayurveda and modern perspectives) found that ghee’s fatty acids can improve lipid metabolism and lower oxidative stress, especially when integrated into traditional Indian cooking. When I suggested to Suman to drizzle a teaspoon of ghee on her dal, she looked doubtful. “Won’t that thicken my arteries?" she asked. But within weeks, she told me, “The roti feels softer, and I don’t feel as tired by 4 pm."