INDIA'S SUPPLEMENT BOOM… AND IT'S BLIND SPOT

India has seen a surge in supplements in the post-covid-19 era. Some popular categories include multivitamins, B-complex, herbal extracts, anti-fatigue blends, and “memory boosters." While these are well-intentioned, these products may not serve the same purpose for people in their 50s and beyond that they do for younger cohorts. This is because most of these products rely on standard tablets and powders, assuming the body will absorb them the way it did at 25.