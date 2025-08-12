Roasted ‘makhana’ and protein chips, young India loves it’s snacks with benefits
Tanisha Saxena 7 min read 12 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Summary
With increased health awareness, young customers today love munching on fortified treats – and brands are listening. Health experts, however, warn that functional snacks cannot replace balanced meals
At around 6pm every day, after her work calls wrap, 28-year-old Sonia Sharma reaches for a cookie. But this isn’t the buttery, processed kind she grew up sneaking from a tin box. It’s dense, crumbly, made with whole wheat, ghee, jaggery—and a hint of ajwain and mulethi. “It tastes familiar, like something my grandmother might have made," she says. “But now it comes with a nutrition label and words like ‘immune support’ and ‘digestive health.’"
