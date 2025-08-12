Roasted ‘makhana’ and protein chips, young India loves it’s snacks with benefits

At around 6pm every day, after her work calls wrap, 28-year-old Sonia Sharma reaches for a cookie. But this isn’t the buttery, processed kind she grew up sneaking from a tin box. It’s dense, crumbly, made with whole wheat, ghee, jaggery—and a hint of ajwain and mulethi . “It tastes familiar, like something my grandmother might have made," she says. “But now it comes with a nutrition label and words like ‘immune support’ and ‘digestive health.’"

Sharma, a marketing executive in Noida, is part of a rising wave of Indian consumers trading comfort snacking for functional eating. She still loves her evening chai, but the sev has been swapped for roasted makhana with sea salt and protein chips. “I don’t count calories," she says. “I count how something makes me feel at 9pm—whether I’m sluggish, bloated, or fine." Her pantry now includes things like trail mixes, seed bars, and “calming" infusions with ashwagandha or brahmi. But the logic isn’t just about trend or aspiration.

For Sharma—and millions like her—snacks are no longer guilty pleasures. They’re mini-meals with purpose. “I wouldn’t say I understand every ingredient," she admits. “But if it’s got ghee and mulethi and says it’s Ayurvedic? That’s enough for me to give it a shot."

FROM STREET SNACK TO SUPPLEMENT

India’s $10 billion packaged health food market is expected to nearly triple by 2026, according to a 2020 report titled India Unjunking: A USD 30 Billion Appetite for Health Food by Avendus Capital. At the core of this growth is an unlikely driver: snacks. With a 25.2% compound annual growth rate, healthy snacking—from trail mixes and fruit bars to savoury, high-protein chips—is the fastest-growing segment. While health food penetration in the US stands at 31%, India’s is just 11% leaving ample room for expansion. The report also found that 64% of Indians now snack through the day, with 47% doing so two to three times daily. Notably, 85% say they scrutinize packaging and nutrition facts when choosing ready-to-eat options.

“We’re seeing strong engagement from Gen Z and health-aware millennials—especially those interested in Ayurvedic living," says Akshi Khandelwal, founder of Butterfly Ayurveda and Café Swasthya. “But our core audience is 35 to 45 years. They’re focused on preventive and therapeutic choices." Her Ayurvedic cookies—made with whole wheat, jaggery, and herbs like ajwain and mulethi—draw on remedies rooted in digestion and immunity. To Khandelwal, a healthy snack is minimally processed and made with whole ingredients, free of synthetic sugars, excess salt, or starch. “Awareness is growing," she says. “But we still have a long way to go."

Four key forces are fuelling India’s health food boom. Post-covid awareness is rising, with 70 percent of Indians rethinking their diets and 35 million children following suit. Rising affluence is doubling the number of households earning over $15,000 by 2026. A massive millennial base—440 million strong—is both willing and able to spend on wellness. And as online shoppers grow from 150 million to 300 million, especially in smaller cities, digital access is helping niche health brands scale fast and wide.

CAN SNACKS EVER BE HEALTHY?

“Our core belief is simple: if people were okay with bland food, they’d eat boiled eggs. But snacking has to be joyful," says Aditya Poddar, founder of Fitfeast, protein snack brand." Fitfeast builds every product with a “taste-first" mindset benchmarking against indulgent treats like chocolate, then swapping harmful ingredients for better ones: dates for sugar, jaggery for syrups and FOS (Fructooligosaccharides) for fillers.

According to Dr Ashok Kumar Jhingan, senior director at BLK-MAX Super Speciality Hospital, ingredients like soluble fibre, protein, and omega-3s can support hormones such as GLP-1, aiding in appetite control and glucose regulation. For people with insulin resistance or pre-diabetes, high-protein, low-carb snacks can help stabilize blood sugar and curb cravings. Still, he warns, not all labels tell the full truth. “Over-processing, additives, and nutritional gaps can undermine these benefits—especially if snacks replace whole meals rather than supplement them.

When Delhi-based Sumitra Jha, 34, was diagnosed with diabetes, she cut out sugary foods entirely —no more cream biscuits, no more chocolate during moments of stress. “I used to have a sweet tooth, but I just stopped abruptly," she says. “It felt safer that way." Then her sister brought her a packet of sugar-free protein bars. Jha was skeptical, but after researching the ingredients online and reading reviews, she gave them a try. “It’s not just the protein, I genuinely love the taste," she says.

For a food to be truly “functional," it should offer measurable health benefits through specific bioactive components, delivered at effective and safe doses. Few packaged snacks meet this bar. So how do you tell what’s legit? “Look for ingredient transparency, clearly stated quantities, and compounds backed by clinical research," says Pariksha Rao, director of nutrition and medical affairs at The Good Bug. “Don’t be seduced by buzzwords. And most importantly, remember: no single snack is going to ‘fix’ your gut or rebalance your hormones."

Transparency, once a fringe concern, has become a central tenet in the rise of so-called “better-for-you" snacks. “We’re publishing lab reports. If we make a mistake, we acknowledge it," says Poddar of Fitfeast. Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou, is candid about the growing skepticism surrounding wellness claims. “We welcome scrutiny," he says. “The industry needs more of it, not less." From the outset, SuperYou set out to build what Biyani calls a “seriously functional" product — not just a better-sounding one. Every nutritional claim is backed by third-party lab testing, and all formulations are developed with accredited nutritionists and food scientists. “We’re not trying to replace whole foods like fruits or vegetables," he notes. “But there’s space between meals where people reach for something quick, and we want that to be clean and genuinely nourishing."

While “clean-label" has become a buzzword in Indian wellness marketing, Biyani believes what sets SuperYou apart is its refusal to hide behind it. “We’ve avoided fillers, hidden sugars, synthetic sweeteners, even palm oil — despite the cost advantages," he says. Instead, the brand leans into “radical honesty": short ingredient lists, functional nutrition, and innovation rooted in intent.

At Supafuelz, a fortified drinks & snacks brand for kids, founder Shruti Sharma is tackling what she calls the “hidden hunger" in Indian children. Over 73% of urban Indians are reportedly protein deficient, and more than 80% of children lack adequate micronutrients. Supafuelz’s high-protein cookies and bars avoid refined sugar, gluten, and preservatives—not to chase trends, Sharma insists, but to protect against additives still widely permitted in Indian packaged foods. “Our products are developed with CFTRI-certified nutritionists and manufactured in robotic, FDA-approved facilities," she explains. “We want children to grow up ingredient-literate—not food-fearful."

WHAT DOCTORS WANT YOU TO REMEMBER

“The rise of functional snacks—products fortified with protein, fiber, collagen, or probiotics—has ushered in a fragmented view of nutrition. These ingredients, while theoretically beneficial, often come embedded in ultra-processed formats laced with added sugars, artificial colors, and synthetic additives, undermining the very health claims they tout," states Dr Suchismitha Rajamanya, lead consultant and head of internal medicine at Aster Whitefield Hospital in Bengaluru.

Her chief concern lies in the illusion these snacks foster: that a protein cookie or fiber bar can stand in for a balanced meal. “Even the most ‘healthified’ snack cannot replicate the nutritional depth or natural synergy of whole foods," she explains. “Functional snacks can serve a purpose—addressing a short-term gap or specific need—but they must exist within a broader diet grounded in diversity: fresh vegetables, fruits, legumes, whole grains, and minimally processed foods. They’re additions, not substitutes."

Dr Sharad Malhotra, senior consultant and director of gastroenterology at Aakash Healthcare, Delhi encounters a similar trend.

“People often believe that swapping regular fried chips for baked, palm oil–free versions is a meaningful upgrade," he says. “But that’s often wishful thinking." While ditching trans fats and refined oils may slightly reduce inflammation or benefit gut health, the overall nutritional improvement is typically overstated. “Many so-called healthier snacks are still packed with preservatives, artificial sweeteners, and high sodium—all of which can disrupt the gut microbiome and contribute to long-term metabolic imbalance," he explains.

Malhotra stresses moderation over marketing. “Snacks like chickpea crisps or probiotic gummies can have a place—but only when consumed in context, and in moderation. A protein bar may curb mid-day hunger, but it’s not a replacement for whole food. And palm oil–free chips still come with a calorie burden."

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.

