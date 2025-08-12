Roasted ‘makhana’ and protein chips, young India loves it’s snacks with benefits

Transparency, once a fringe concern, has become a central tenet in the rise of so-called “better-for-you" snacks. “We’re publishing lab reports. If we make a mistake, we acknowledge it," says Poddar of Fitfeast. Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou, is candid about the growing skepticism surrounding wellness claims. “We welcome scrutiny," he says. “The industry needs more of it, not less." From the outset, SuperYou set out to build what Biyani calls a “seriously functional" product — not just a better-sounding one. Every nutritional claim is backed by third-party lab testing, and all formulations are developed with accredited nutritionists and food scientists. “We’re not trying to replace whole foods like fruits or vegetables," he notes. “But there’s space between meals where people reach for something quick, and we want that to be clean and genuinely nourishing."