Genetic factors along with a sedentary lifestyle can cause premature cardiac issues among relatively young individuals. An expert shares advice on how to preempt it

Coronary artery disease (CAD) remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, with a significant increase in incidence observed over the past few decades. Despite widespread awareness campaigns, there is still a lack of understanding among the general population about the crucial role family history plays in the risk of developing this disease. Recent research suggests that approximately 1 in 250 individuals carry a gene responsible for premature coronary artery disease, highlighting the need for increased awareness and proactive management.

The importance of family history A compelling case illustrates the significance of family history in CAD. A 39-year-old woman presented with typical symptoms of coronary artery disease and had a strong family history—both her father and grandfather had suffered heart attacks in their thirties. Upon diagnosis, she was found to have triple vessel disease, necessitating the placement of three stents. Her LDL cholesterol level was alarmingly high at 297 mg/dl, prompting genetic analysis that revealed a mutation in the LDLR gene, a known contributor to elevated cholesterol levels and premature CAD. This case underscores the critical need for individuals with a strong family history of cardiac issues, especially if parents or siblings experienced heart problems in their fourth or fifth decades of life, to maintain regular contact with a cardiologist to mitigate their risk.

Genetic factors in Coronary Artery Disease Genetic predisposition plays a significant role in the development of CAD. Specific genes, such as LDLR, PCSK9, and APOB, are particularly prevalent in certain populations, including the Indian population, where approximately 1 in 250 individuals carry pathogenic variants that lead to high cholesterol levels and premature coronary artery disease. These genetic mutations disrupt normal lipid metabolism, resulting in elevated levels of LDL cholesterol, a major risk factor for CAD.

Shared lifestyle habits In addition to genetic factors, lifestyle habits shared within families significantly influence the risk of developing CAD. Dietary patterns, in particular, can either mitigate or exacerbate this risk. Families that consume diets high in red meat, cholesterol, and saturated fatty acids are at an increased risk of heart disease. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle, common in many families, further elevates this risk. Physical inactivity, coupled with poor dietary choices, creates a conducive environment for the development of cardiovascular diseases, including CAD.

Modifiable risk factors While genetic predisposition cannot be altered, several modifiable risk factors can help prevent the onset or progression of CAD. Lifestyle changes are among the most effective measures individuals can take. Regular exercise, for instance, not only helps maintain a healthy weight but also improves cardiovascular health by enhancing blood flow and reducing LDL cholesterol levels. A nutritious diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, can significantly lower the risk of CAD. Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial, as obesity is a well-established risk factor for heart disease.

The role of regular health check-ups For individuals with a strong family history of cardiac issues, regular health check-ups are vital. These check-ups should include monitoring cholesterol levels, blood sugar, and blood pressure, as these parameters are critical indicators of cardiovascular health. Additionally, undergoing a treadmill test (stress test) regularly can help detect asymptomatic blockages early, allowing for timely intervention.

Coronary artery disease is a multifactorial condition influenced by both genetic and lifestyle factors. Understanding the role of family history in the risk of developing CAD is essential for early detection and prevention. Genetic mutations, such as those in the LDLR, PCSK9, and APOB genes, significantly contribute to elevated cholesterol levels and premature CAD, especially in certain populations. However, lifestyle modifications, including regular exercise, a healthy diet, and maintaining a healthy weight, can substantially reduce the risk of this disease. For those with a strong family history of heart disease, regular health check-ups and stress tests are imperative for early detection and management. By combining genetic awareness with proactive lifestyle changes and regular medical monitoring, individuals can significantly mitigate their risk of coronary artery disease and improve their overall cardiovascular health.