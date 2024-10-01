Lounge
Are you the hero in the story of your life?
Hariprasad Varma 6 min read 01 Oct 2024, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryThe ‘hero’ archetype is not limited to books or movies alone. Research shows that getting into ‘main character energy’ lends purpose to life
Humanity across cultures has always been fascinated by mythologies and hero archetypes of various shades. A number of Indian and international blockbuster movies in different eras have effectively tapped into the power of myths and archetypes to find popular appeal. Before you read further, take a moment to ask yourself, “Who would star as the hero character in the movie of my life?" “What are the traits they embody that you identify with?"
