Are you the hero in the story of your life?

The archetypes inherent in our personal mythologies enable us to make sense of the world and our experiences at a depth that languages often fail to articulate. I got to see a practical application of this theory in one of my recent leadership coaching sessions where a senior corporate leader was feeling challenged by a situation at work. As we engaged with the dilemma at a deeper level through reflective art, the picture that emerged for him was of Krishna on a chariot in the middle of the Kurukshetra battle-field. The picture helped him connect the dots and make sense of the nuances of his dilemma as a leader to take the next step. To riff off on the millennial phrase, ‘main character energy’ that exhorts you to claim your life as if you are the protagonist, here’s a question for you to mull over: What does your choice of the hero in the movie of your life tell you?